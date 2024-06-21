‘If you have 10-15 km runs…’: Sunil Gavaskar’s surprising take on Rohit Sharma’s dismissal

Batsman Suryakumar Yadav and pacer Jasprit Bumrah produced impressive performances in their respective departments as India beat Afghanistan by 47 runs in a T20 World Cup Super Eight clash on Thursday. Suryakumar’s 53 for 28 took the 2007 champions to 181 for 8 in 20 overs after captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first at Kensington Oval, Barbados. Later, Jasprit Bumrah returned with exceptional figures of 3 for 7 in four overs to help India edge out Afghanistan by 134 runs.

While the duo of Surya and Bumrah had a brilliant day’s work, the opposite was the case for batsman Rohit Sharma who scored just 8 runs in 13 balls. The Indian captain again lost his wicket due to left-arm pacer.

While trying to play a cross-court shot off a fuller delivery from Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rohit hit the ball in the air and got caught in the middle.

Rohit was extremely cautious against pacer Farooqi in the first over of the innings, no doubt keeping in mind the left-arm angle that has troubled him a lot in international cricket. But the Indian batsman finally perished against the pacer in the third over of the innings.

Former India captain and batsman Sunil Gavaskar came to Rohit’s defense.

“He is an experienced batsman. He knows what he has to do. You can’t really tell Rohit Sharma to change his game because of the bowler’s angle. Yes, sometimes you could say, because of the angle, don’t bat.” to the inside side, maybe try playing the inside-out shot over extra coverage. Either try and maybe understand that that’s what he should have done,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports after the match.

“But a man who has tons and tons of experience playing limited overs cricket doesn’t need to do that. He’s gotten out. At the end of the day, batsmen have some way of getting out. If you get stuck behind, you can’t say you have a weakness against the stump. “If you’ve scored 10,000 to 15,000 runs and you come out outside the stump maybe 40 times, that doesn’t feel like there’s a weakness,” he added.