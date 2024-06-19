If you had invested Rs 10,000 in Nvidia's IPO in 1999, you would now have...

New Delhi:

Chipmaker Nvidia Corporation has dethroned Microsoft as the world’s most valuable company following a rally in its shares fueled by the rising wave of AI.

Shares of Nvidia Corp, which makes GPUs and drives advances in artificial intelligence, robotics, autonomous vehicles and emerging technology, soared more than 3% on Tuesday to $135.58, raising its market valuation by $110 billion to 3.335 billion dollars to become the most valuable company.

Nvidia recently overtook iPhone maker Apple to become the second most valuable company. Microsoft is valued at around $3.317 billion as its shares fell almost half a percent. Apple was valued at $3.286 billion and its stock fell 1% on Tuesday.

Nvidia shares have risen nearly threefold so far this year, compared with a 19% rise in Microsoft shares.

Nvidia Corp went public in 1999 at a price of $12 per share. Nvidia shares have soared several times since its listing driven by the development of new-age technology chips and games.

An investment of Rs 10,000 in Nvidia’s IPO in 1999 would have given astronomical returns and made him a millionaire. As? Let’s show it to you.

Based on the rupee-dollar exchange rate of around 43 in 1999, an investment of Rs 10,000 would have generated around 19 shares.

Over the years, Nvidia Corp has announced stock splits to reward its investors and make it easier for them to own its shares.

Altogether, one share of Nvidia purchased before the stock split in 2000 has become 480 shares of Nvidia today. This means that 19 shares purchased in the IPO would have become 9,120 shares of the company.

At the current trading price of $135 per share, these shares are valued at $1,231 million (around Rs 10.3 million at the current exchange rate of 83.40).

Thus, an investment of Rs 10,000 would have turned an investor into a crorepati in about 25 years.