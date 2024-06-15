‘If you don’t support us now, you are like the media’: Shaheen Afridi requests support from Pakistani fans

The defeat of the Group A match between the United States and Ireland proved to be a major heartbreak for Pakistan as the Babar Azam-led team was eliminated from the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2024. With just two points from three matches, Pakistan has one. There is still a game against Ireland and the most they get is a total of four points. With Pakistan’s elimination, World Cup debutants United States, who earned five points, secured a spot in the Supers 8, along with India.

Ahead of the USA vs Ireland match, Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi pleaded with the fans and followers of the Pakistan cricket team to support them in the difficult phases during the 2024 T20 World Cup.

In an interview for the Crickwick YouTube channel, Afridi said: “Everyone supports you in the good times, but I have always said that the fans should support us in the difficult times.”

“We are not a gully cricket team. This is your Pakistan team too. If you can’t support us in these times, you are like the media,” Afridi added.

Afridi’s form has dipped in recent months, with many fans doubting whether his speed has dropped. Afridi refuted the claims.

“I have always been a bowler who bowled at 136-140 km/h in the beginning, and I still do that,” he said. “When a bowler picks up wickets, everyone speaks well, but when he doesn’t, all negative things are said,” Afridi said.

Pakistan faces elimination in the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2024. They were upset by the hosts, the United States, in a dramatic match that went to the Super Over, before losing against India despite being in a position comfortable for most of the game.