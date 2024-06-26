News
ICC punishes Rashid Khan for ‘dangerous’ behavior towards Afghanistan teammate at T20 World Cup

A frustrated Rashid Khan throws his bat at Karim Janat during the T20 World Cup match in Afghanistan.© Twitter




Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan has received an official reprimand from the ICC for throwing his bat on the ground in frustration after teammate Karim Janat dismissed a run during their T20 World Cup Super 8s clash against Bangladesh. The incident occurred in Afghanistan’s last innings, when Rashid lost his cool after Janat dismissed a second run off the captain’s shot.

“Rashid was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) towards or near a cricketer. in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an international match,” the ICC said in a statement.

“In addition to this, a demerit point has been added to Rashid’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offense in a 24-month period.”

Rashid admitted the infringement and accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Field umpires Nitin Menon and Langton Rusere, third umpire Adrian Holdstock and fourth umpire Ahsan Raza leveled the charge.

Level 1 offenses carry a minimum penalty of an official caution, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of the player’s match fee and one or two demerit points.

Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by eight runs through DLS in the rain-covered match to qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, their first in any ICC event.

Afghanistan will face South Africa in the first semi-final in Tarouba, Trinidad.

