ICC punishes Rashid Khan for ‘dangerous’ behavior towards Afghanistan teammate at T20 World Cup

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan has received an official reprimand from the ICC for throwing his bat on the ground in frustration after teammate Karim Janat dismissed a run during their T20 World Cup Super 8s clash against Bangladesh. The incident occurred in Afghanistan’s last innings, when Rashid lost his cool after Janat dismissed a second run off the captain’s shot.

“Rashid was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) towards or near a cricketer. in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an international match,” the ICC said in a statement.

“In addition to this, a demerit point has been added to Rashid’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offense in a 24-month period.”

Rashid admitted the infringement and accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Rashid Khan throws his bat in anger after his partner denied him the second run in the final over.

This is what is at stake when you play for a place in the semi-finals.

He scored 19*(10) in a total of 115 and a spell of 4-23-4 in a match bowled.#Afghan #CongratulationsAustralia #T20WorldCup #BANvsAFG pic.twitter.com/hVi1Cf7qLe – Swapnananda Jena (@Iam__sipp) June 25, 2024

Field umpires Nitin Menon and Langton Rusere, third umpire Adrian Holdstock and fourth umpire Ahsan Raza leveled the charge.

Level 1 offenses carry a minimum penalty of an official caution, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of the player’s match fee and one or two demerit points.

Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by eight runs through DLS in the rain-covered match to qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, their first in any ICC event.

Afghanistan will face South Africa in the first semi-final in Tarouba, Trinidad.