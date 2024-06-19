‘I had to withdraw retired players’: Former PCB chief shows real picture of Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Former Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman and cricketer Ramiz Raja criticized the Pakistan team after their elimination from the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2024. Pointing out the different aspects in which they were lacking, Ramiz Raja used the term “mind-blowing” to highlight poor decision-making during the tournament. After a shock loss to co-hosts USA and then a loss to arch-nemesis India, Pakistan failed to reach the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup. As a result, their qualification for the 2026 T20 World Cup is also not guaranteed.

“There was no consistency in the selection, their preparation was a hodgepodge because they didn’t know who was going to open the innings and they were in experimental mode for a long time,” said Ramiz Raja, in his first criticism of the team. .

Pakistan opted for the experienced duo of Mohammad Rizwan and captain Babar Azam at the top at the start of the tournament, leaving out youngster Saim Ayub, a decision that drew criticism from experts.

“They even had to recall retired players,” Raja said, pointing to the re-election of pacer Mohammed Amir.





“There were also changes in the PCB, and changes as captain,” he added. Ramiz Raja was PCB president from September 2021 to December 2022, a period in which Pakistan reached the semi-finals and final of consecutive T20 World Cups.

Recently, former Indian cricketer turned pundit Sanjay Manjrekar had jokingly suggested that perhaps Ramiz Raja should replace Babar Azam as captain as Pakistan usually “go to him to save them”.

“You have to sort things up here,” Raja said, pointing toward his head. Criticizing the game awareness and mentality of Pakistan’s players, he pointed out the decision to allow left-arm spinner Fakhar Zaman to face left-arm seamer Saurabh Netravalkar in the Super Over against the United States.

Despite victories over Canada and Ireland, Pakistan failed to qualify for the Super 8 stage, following their first two defeats.