‘I can’t do this tuk-tuking’: Babar Azam asked to quit T20 cricket in brutal rant

Indian cricket team’s legendary batsman Kris Srikkanth was extremely critical of Babar Azam and even asked him to consider quitting T20 cricket. The captain of the Pakistan cricket team has enjoyed an extremely poor run in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 and his slow approach has also subjected him to a lot of criticism from pundits and fans. Following Pakistan’s exit from the 2024 T20 World Cup, Srikkanth said that Babar’s ‘tuk-tuking’ has no place in T20 cricket and that he should stop playing the shortest format of the sport. “I don’t think Babar should play T20 cricket. I mean, you can’t do this tuk-tuking all the time in T20 cricket. They say Babar scored 4,000 runs like Virat or Rohit, but his strike rate is only 112 -115. What are you talking about?” Srikkanth said on Star Sports.

Babar Azam’s prospects of becoming Test captain again have apparently taken a major blow after the United States ended Pakistan’s chances of claiming a place in the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup.

Sources told Geo News that Shan Masood will retain the Test captaincy for their two-match red-ball series against Bangladesh in August. It was also reported that after the T20 World Cup fiasco, the board is disappointed in Babar’s ability to lead.

The Bangladesh series will be former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie’s first stint as Pakistan’s red-ball head coach.

Masood was named Pakistan’s Test captain after Babar decided to step down from captaincy in all formats after last year’s ODI World Cup. Shaheen was chosen to succeed Babar as T20I skipper.

His brief tenure as captain of Pakistan ended in April this year. Shaheen was removed from the T20I captaincy after leading the team in just one series against New Zealand. The Blackcaps outplayed Pakistan in all facets of the game and inflicted a 4-1 defeat in the T20I series on the Shaheen-led side.

Before the T20 World Cup began, Babar was reinstated as white-ball captain. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in a statement, described the change as a “strategic measure”.

But the PCB measure did not turn out as they had expected. Gary Kirsten was hired as head white-ball coach before the tournament to bolster his chances. However, Pakistan was eliminated from the tournament in the group stage. They suffered consecutive losses in their first matches against the United States and arch-rival India.

(With ANI inputs)