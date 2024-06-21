‘Hunger Games’ actor Donald Sutherland dies at 88

Donald Sutherland was one of Hollywood’s biggest stars in the 1970s. (Archive)

Donald Sutherland, one of Canada’s most versatile and talented actors, who captivated and captivated audiences in films such as “M*A*S*H,” “Klute,” “Ordinary People” and “The Hunger Games,” has died. at the age of 88 years.

The Canadian actor, whose long career spanned from the 1960s to the 2020s, died Thursday, his son, actor Kiefer Sutherland, said on social media.

It is with great sadness that I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. He personally seems to me to be one of the most important actors in the history of cinema. He never put me off a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and you could never ask for more… pic.twitter.com/3EdJB03KKT —Kiefer Sutherland (@RealKiefer) June 20, 2024

The tall actor with a deep voice, piercing blue eyes and a mischievous smile managed to shift effortlessly from character roles to romantic leads, opposite the likes of Jane Fonda and Julie Christie. He also played his share of weirdos and villains during a career that began in the 1960s.

One of Hollywood’s biggest stars in the 1970s, he remained in demand for film and television projects into his 80s. Known for his unconventional appearance and his versatility as an actor, Sutherland played a wide range of memorable characters.

