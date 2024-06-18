Human error or signal failure? What led to the train accident in Bengal that killed 9 people

Kanchanjunga Express accident: Freight train driver cleared to cross all red signals

Calcutta:

The Kanchanjunga Express was traveling from Agartala in Tripura to Sealdah in Kolkata when a goods train hit it from behind near Rangapani station near New Jalpaiguri on Monday morning, killing nine people and injuring 41. Preliminary findings point to a combination of human error and signal failure as contributing factors.

The Railway Board’s initial report on Monday revealed that the goods train, which was operating with a faulty automatic signaling system, was traveling above the speed limits when it crashed into the Kanchanjunga Express. The railways have not commented on this issue.

When the automated system fails, rail protocol requires a written authority known as TA 912. This document authorizes train drivers to run all red signals due to the signaling defect, as long as they comply with strict safety measures. Both the Kanchanjunga Express and the goods train received TA 912 (pictured below).

According to railway procedures, as per TA 912, drivers must stop for one minute at each faulty signal and travel at a maximum speed of 10 kmph. Additionally, they must maintain a distance of 150 meters from the preceding train to ensure adequate stopping distance if the preceding train has not passed the signal. However, in this incident, the driver of the freight train violated these critical conditions.

The Kanchanjunga Express had cleared nine automatic signals with TA 912 and had stopped after crossing the nine signals awaiting further clearance to proceed.

Authorization to cross red signs

The Railway Board said the driver of the goods train had been allowed to cross all red signals between Rangapani and Chattarhat railway stations due to the faulty automatic signaling system. However, the speed of the train exceeded the permissible limit established for such situations. The driver of the goods train received a TA 912 from the Rangapani station master, allowing him to pass nine red signals. This authorization was essential because the automatic signaling system had been out of order since 5:50 a.m. on the day of the accident.

The goods train, GFCJ, left Rangapani at 8:42 am and collided with the stopped Kanchanjunga Express at 8:55 am. The impact caused the derailment of the guard car, two parcel cars and a general seating car of the passenger train. The driver of the goods train, who was among the dead, was found to have failed to observe mandatory speed restrictions, leading to the accident.

The driver of the Kanchanjunga Express respected the required safety regulations during a signaling defect. He stopped at all red signals for one minute and proceeded at a speed of 10 kmph. On the contrary, the driver of the goods train exceeded the permitted limits and rammed the passenger train.

Automatic signaling system failure

Authority letter TA 912 mentioned that the automatic signaling system had failed and authorized the driver to pass all automatic signals between Rangapani and Chattarhat, regardless of whether they were red or caution signals. The Railway Board said that under normal circumstances, a train encountering a red signal must stop for one minute during the day and two minutes during the night, proceeding with extreme caution at a speed not exceeding 15 kilometers per hour under conditions of good visibility and 10 kilometers per hour in conditions of poor visibility.

Despite these regulations, the freight train exceeded the permitted speed, causing a catastrophic collision. The Railway Directorate has not revealed the exact speed at which the goods train was running.

Rescue operations concluded late in the afternoon, but efforts continued to remove the derailed carriages and restore rail services. The North Bengal Medical College and Hospital treated several injured passengers and 41 remained hospitalized, including nine in critical condition.

Official response

The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) has launched an investigation into the cause of the accident. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the site, monitored relief operations and announced compensation to the victims’ families. Rs 10 lakh will be provided to the families of the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakh to those seriously injured and Rs 50,000 to those with minor injuries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the victims and prayed for the recovery of the injured.

“The train accident in West Bengal is sad. Our deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. I have spoken to the officials and analyzed the situation. Rescue operations are underway to help those affected. Railways Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji is also on his way to the site of the mishap,” PM Modi posted on X.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the Railway Ministry for neglecting passenger safety and not implementing the anti-collision system effectively. She alleged that the railways focused more on increasing fares than improving safety measures.

“The railways have become totally parentless. Although the ministry is there, they are missing the former glory. They are just beautifying, but they don’t care about passenger amenities. They only care about trekking fares,” he said. “You will only see them talking big. They also do not take care of the railway officials, the technical staff, security and protection. I am with the railway employees and officials.”

Governor CV Ananda Bose urged to prioritize treatment of victims instead of engaging in blame games.