Huge T20 World Cup betting scam busted in Madhya Pradesh, gang dealt in dollars, pounds and dirhams

Bhopal:

Police busted a T20 cricket world cup betting racket worth Rs 15 crore in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

Police said the money comprised currencies such as dollars, dirhams and pounds from seven countries.

The main accused has been identified as Piyish Chopra. He managed to give the police a slip. Nine more accused in the betting racket from Punjab, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have been arrested.

“They ran the betting business from Chopra’s house in Dreams Colony, under the jurisdiction of Neelganga police station. The police raided the place on Thursday night, coinciding with the T20 match between Bangladesh and Netherlands,” he said. Inspector General Kumar Singh.

“14.58 crore cash was seized. It included a significant amount of foreign currencies and many devices,” Singh said.

The state police have passed on information to their counterparts in all states to help nab the absconding accused. Apart from the main accused, the others have been identified: Jasprit Singh, Rohit Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Mayur Jain, Satprit Singh, Akash Masihi, Chetan Negi, Harish Teli and Gaurav Jain.

Considering the magnitude of the fraud, the state police will inform the Income Tax Department, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other agencies, the police officer said.