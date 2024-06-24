How will the 18th Lok Sabha work?

The scorching heat has subsided a bit, but the monsoon clouds are still far from New Delhi. The stormy conditions are clearly noticeable as the 18th Lok Sabha begins its session on June 24. Never before has the appointment of a Spokesperson pro-tem, a mainstream publication replicated from the Westminster system, generated such controversy. The opposition’s objection to the appointment of Bhartruhari Mahtab, who has been a continuous member of the Lok Sabha for seven terms since 1998, signals possible conflicts ahead.

pro-tem is a Latin phrase that means “for the moment.” The term of the previous Lok Sabha Speaker ends a day before the new House is constituted. The President of India, under Article 95(1), appoints a senior member as Speaker Pro-tem, to whom the President administers the oath and assigns the duties of the Speaker until a new Speaker is elected. . With the help of a panel of senior MPs, the Speaker Pro-tem administers the oath to new MPs, setting the stage for the election of a new Speaker. The swearing-in is scheduled for July 24 and 25, followed by the election of the President and Vice President, as provided for in Article 93, on July 26.

Consensus may not be easy

Historically, the President and Vice President have been elected by consensus. However, there are indications that the 18th Lok Sabha may witness contested elections to these seats.

The opposition favored Kodikunnil Suresh, a Congress MP from Kerala who has been elected eight times since his first election in 1989. The government maintains that Suresh had lost elections in 1998 and 2004, unlike Mahtab, whose unbroken winning record since 1998 he has spanned seven mandates. . Mahtab, currently with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was a member of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in the previous House. Suresh served as Congress’ chief whip in the 17th Lok Sabha. Furthermore, Mahtab’s father Harekrushna Mahtab, known as ‘Utkal Keshari’, was the first Chief Minister of Orissa (now Odisha) in 1946 and later served as Governor of the composite state of Bombay (now Maharashtra and Gujarat) in 1955- 56.

Ministers of Parliamentary Affairs in the past

Primary responsibility for the smooth functioning of the Houses of Parliament lies with the ruling party, with the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs taking a key role. Notable figures like Satya Narain Sinha, who set precedents for consensus building in his first 18 years of service, and later, leaders like Ram Subhag Singh (the first opposition leader recognized during the 1969 split), K. Raghuramiah (known for his consultations with opposition MPs and nicknamed the ‘Opposition minister’), Bhishma Narain Singh, Buta Singh, HKL Bhagat, VC Shukla and Ghulam Nabi Azad (who became LoP in Rajya Sabha and on whose retirement Narendra Modi’s tribute created parliamentary history) served as Parliamentary Affairs Ministers during the Congress era.

Pramod Mahajan was the first BJP leader to hold this position, and he handled it well even though his party lacked a majority. He was followed by P. Rangarajan Kumaramangalam, ML Khurana, Sushma Swaraj, Venkaiah Naidu and Ananth Kumar, preceding Narendra Tomar and Pralhad Joshi, whose tenures witnessed less relationship between the government and the opposition compared to earlier times. Now it is Kiren Rijiju, a member of the Lok Sabha since 2004 who began his career in the opposition seats, who faces a daunting task as Parliamentary Affairs Minister in the 18th Lok Sabha, where the ruling party falls short of an absolute majority. .

The LoP issue facing the House

If elections are held for the position of Speaker, this may lead to acrimony. Unlike the 16th and 17th Lok Sabhas, the 18th will have a recognized Leader of the Opposition (LoP). Although he was elected with great fanfare by his party a fortnight ago, Rahul Gandhi is yet to indicate whether he will take up this key role. Sources within the Congress suggest that he prefers Gaurav Gogoi, who served as deputy Congress leader in the previous House, for the post. His argument is that, with Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi as president of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP), the BJP’s criticism of “dynastic politics” (‘family tradition‘) against the Congress would gain strength if it became LoP. Sonia Gandhi reportedly wants Haryana MP Kumari Selja, a Dalit leader, to take over. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge is inclined to support Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari, a third-term MP who has played key organizational roles and demonstrated legal acumen in House debates, in case Rahul Gandhi would decline. The name of his fourth-term Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, who unsuccessfully contested as India’s candidate for United Nations Secretary-General in 2006, is also doing the rounds in Congress circles.

Both the Speaker and the LoP will play vital roles in the smooth functioning of the 18th Lok Sabha. The LoP is a member of crucial selection panels where it is essential to foster a positive relationship between the government and the opposition. Acrimony arising from the Speaker’s election or the role of the LoP could cast a shadow, underscoring the importance of building consensus rather than confrontation.

The situation of the opposition

The 17th Lok Sabha had no vice president. Article 93 stipulates that two members of the Lok Sabha shall be elected president and vice-president. According to Article 94, if the President wishes to resign, he must present his resignation to the Vice President. During the Constituent Assembly debates, it was debated whether the Speaker’s resignation should be addressed to the President of India; It was decided that since the House was the appointing authority, the power to accept the President’s resignation should rest with the Vice President. Thus, the 17th Lok Sabha had an anomaly, leaving the seat vacant.

The opposition has made the consensus on the election of the 18th Lok Sabha Speaker conditional on the post of Deputy Speaker being given to a non-ruling member of the alliance. Next week is crucial as whether a consensus is reached or a confrontation takes place will determine the functioning of the Lok Sabha in the coming days.

(Shubhabrata Bhattacharya is a retired editor and public affairs commentator)

