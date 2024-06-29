How the UP brothers reunited after 18 years

Govind had gone missing 18 years ago after leaving his home in Inayatpur village in Fatehpur.

An extraordinary story unfolded when Rajkumari, a resident of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, came across a familiar face while scrolling through her Instagram reels. Rajkumari was struck by a young man featured in one reel who had a distinctive broken tooth, a feature she vividly remembered from her brother Bal Govind.

Govind had disappeared 18 years ago after leaving his home in Inayatpur village in Fatehpur to seek work in Mumbai. Despite having initial contact with his friends, Govind eventually lost touch with all of them and never returned home.

One day, he fell ill in Bombay. Intending to return home, she boarded a train, but instead of going to Kanpur, he found himself in the capital of Rajasthan, Jaipur. Sick, he met a man at the train station who offered him a job in a factory once his health improved. Over time, Govind’s condition improved and he began to build a new life in Jaipur. He married Ishwar Devi and together they had two children.

However, one constant in Govind’s life was his broken tooth, the same trait that caught Rajkumari’s attention on Instagram. Govind had started creating videos showing various places in Jaipur. One such video, featuring his familiar face, made its way to Rajkumari’s Instagram feed.

Determined to confirm her suspicions, Rajkumari found more videos and recognised other details that matched her brother’s description. She contacted Govind via Instagram and the initial conversations quickly turned into cherished childhood memories.

In a phone call, Rajkumari implored his brother to return home. Moved by the conversation, Govind agreed. On June 20 he arrived in Rajkumari village, ending the anguish that had plagued the family for almost two decades.

