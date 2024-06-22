How the new law aims to stop questionnaire leaks in public exams

The government has introduced a strict law to curb document leakage and cheating in public exams amid a massive controversy over NEET and UGC-NET exams.

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 was notified on Friday evening by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

Here are five important provisions of the law:

The law provides for penalties of at least three years in prison for those caught using unfair means during exams. It can be extended to five years and a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh can also be imposed on them. The prison sentence can be extended further if the fine is not paid. The “service provider”, or testing agency, will face a fine of up to one million rupees and will also be recovered a proportionate cost of the exam. They can also be banned from taking any public examination for four years, the law states. The law also provides for a three-year prison sentence, extendable up to 10 years, if a member of senior management is found involved. They may also be fined Rs 1 million. The provisions of the law will not apply to anyone who can prove that the crime was committed without his knowledge and that he did everything possible to prevent it. Whoever commits organized crime, whether a person or a “service provider”, will face a prison sentence of at least five years, which can be extended to ten years, along with a fine of at least 1 million rupees, establishes the law.

The National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) and the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET), two top-level public exams taken by thousands of people in India for medical and academic careers, are located amid a huge controversy that has seen students take to the streets last week.

A total of 24 lakh aspirants had taken the NEET exam on May 5 for admission to medical colleges across India, but several irregularities emerged when the results were announced on June 4. At least four men have confessed to leaking documents ahead of the NEET exam in Bihar.

UGC-NET was canceled on June 19, a day after it was held, with the Education Ministry claiming that the integrity of the exam was compromised. The question paper for the exam was leaked 48 hours earlier and was sold on the dark web and encrypted social media platforms, CBI sources told NDTV.