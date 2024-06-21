How the CPI(M) became a victim of its own propaganda in Kerala

Even though the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) opened its account in the Lok Sabha in Kerala through Suresh Gopi, the Left’s defeat in the general elections deserves a closer look. The fight against the government – ​​although it did have an influence – was not the only factor. There was a broader undercurrent that became evident after the Lok Sabha election results.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M), has been reduced to a third of the total votes, with 33.3%. It lost an additional two percentage points from 2019 despite an alliance with the church-backed Kerala Congress (M) and the socialists. The National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) vote share, on the other hand, rose to a staggering 19.2%.

While the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) also lost two percentage points and won just about 45% of the votes, it has retained the support of Muslims and Christians. It is the LDF that seriously needs introspection.

How the CPI(M) became a ‘Hindu party’

It is necessary to understand that the CPI(M) has long been considered the ‘Hindu party’ of Kerala. This has been the case since the time the undivided Communist Party came to power in the first assembly elections in 1957, soon after the Kerala Renaissance movement championed by Ayyankali, Narayana Guru and Chattambi Swamikal, who worked for the elevation of the scheduled castes, the Ezhavas and the Nairs, respectively.

The Ezhavas (known as Thiyyas in Malabar), although constituting the largest Hindu community in Kerala and constituting approximately 23% of the state’s population, were at the bottom of the social strata – below the Nairs, categorized as Shudras– and only above the ‘untouchables’. . The rampant discrimination against them prompted some of them to turn to Christianity and Islam. It was the teachings of social reformer Narayana Guru that alleviated the plight of the community. The Yogam Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) was also established under his aegis in 1903, although it later deviated from its founding objectives.

The Ezhavas were never fully integrated into the Hindu fold as they were guided by Narayana Guru’s doctrine of “One Caste, One Religion, One God for Mankind” and the “Sri Narayana” religion. Therefore, it may have been easier for them to eventually adopt the communist “faith” when it became prominent in Kerala in the 1940s and 1950s, which promised to bring equality for all. Even today, it is not uncommon to see homes in Kerala that have images of the gods of all three major religions prominently displayed.

Interestingly, it is no secret how the SNDP Yogam resisted the destabilization attempts of the CPI(M) EMS Namboodiripad, which had become wary of the group after its involvement in the anti-communist Kerala liberation struggle of 1958-59.

Meanwhile, in 1914, Mannathu Padmanabhan had founded the Nair Service Society (NSS) as a revivalist group on the lines of the SNDP Yogam. After 1925, when the Nair Regulation abolished matrilism, many members of the group came to identify themselves as ‘Savarna’ with the breakdown of the hierarchical caste structure practiced by the Namboothiri Brahmins.

The birth of the UDF and the LDF

Over the years, both the SNDP Yogam and the NSS formed their own political groups: the Socialist Republican Party (SRP) and the National Democratic Party (NDP), respectively. While the political ambition of the NSS was shaped by the fact that the Church-backed Kerala Congress (a breakaway faction of the Congress) was gradually becoming a vehicle for Christian aspirations, the SRP was formed as a counterpart to the NSS team. In the end, everyone sided with the Congress.

All these events culminated in the formation of the UDF and LDF outfits in the state. The Congress-led UDF was a collective of several communal groups, including the Kerala Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). The LDF, in turn, remained faithful – to a large extent – to its communist moorings.

Amid all this, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Jan Sangh, though active, remained largely inactive. A window finally emerged for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2011 during the days of the Oommen Chandy-led UDF government, when the IUML began flexing its muscles to accommodate a fifth minister from its ranks. That led the NSS and SNDP Yogam to implore Hindus to unite.

The shift towards the BJP

The SNDP Yogam finally found common cause with the BJP and pivoted towards it when Vellappally Nateshan, a businessman who consolidated his leadership of the group, saw an opportunity by aligning himself with the Hindutva party when Narendra Modi came to power in Delhi. He gave rise to another political group: the Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), led by Nateshan’s son Tushar Vellappally. In parallel, the BJP had already been making inroads among the Nairs, who felt alienated following the marginalization of former Chief Minister K. Karunakaran, a Nair, within the Congress.

The BDJS was promoted as a party open to all Hindus and became a force multiplier for the BJP. The 2016 assembly elections saw the BDJS at its peak. The BJP-BDJS alliance acted as an obstacle in ensuring the victory of the LDF. In that election also the BJP opened its account for the first time in the Kerala assembly, when O. Rajagopal won against Nemom. The Supreme Court’s verdict on women’s entry into the Sabarimala shrine in 2018 also came at an opportune time for the BJP, and the Lok Sabha polls that followed in 2019 saw the party become a force to be reckoned with.

Ultimately, the CPI(M)’s Ezhava vote bank was bound to come under siege as well. The Sabarimala protests reinforced the identity of the Ezhavas and Thiyyas, who began to see themselves more as Hindus and not mere defenders of the Sri Narayana religion. This pushed them to identify with the BJP.

Initially, the CPI(M) managed to keep the gradual but sure shift towards the BJP at bay, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and Pinarayi Vijayan’s strong leadership during the same, along with his social engineering. But Vijayan had realized that the CPI(M)’s Hindu vote bank was gradually eroding. He thought reaching out to minorities would be enough to make up for that. But the two-time Chief Minister was deeply wrong, as he would later find out.

2024: Ominous signs for CPI(M)

The CPI(M) did not think twice before employing dog whistles in a desperate bid to win the 2021 assembly elections. For example, it took advantage of the prevailing subtle Islamophobia among Christians in central Kerala, while it adopted a protective stance for Muslims in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the Malabar region.

Unlike the past, the CPI(M) also significantly diluted its ideology in the Pinarayi Vijayan era, promoting religious leaders and backing those from the middle classes to rise in the ranks. Furthermore, with the fading of class pretensions, the neo-middle class who joined the party identified more with their religions and castes, which attracted them to the BJP.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha campaign, the CPI(M) once again lashed out at the CAA issue and backed Hamas in Palestine, calling for marches and solidarity events in the Muslim-dominated Malabar region. The left even raged against Shashi Tharoor for denouncing the violence perpetrated by Hamas, calling him an “Israeli sympathizer.” The party went to the extent of calling the IUML hypocritical.

Vijayan played his cards well by exploiting not only the divisions that existed in the IUML’s tense relationship with Samastha Kerala Jemiyyathul Ulema, but also the Church’s dispute between the Jacobite and Malankara Orthodox factions in central Kerala, assuming that these tactics would help you overcome the anti-incumbency fight. But he was not prepared for the coming Hindu reaction.

How the CPI(M) campaign failed

Not only did Muslims (and Christians) consolidate behind the UDF, according to the Lokniti-CSDS post-election survey, but the Left also saw a huge erosion of its Ezhava vote bank. Worse still, the erosion of Marxist cadres’ votes to the BJP in Alappuzha and Kannur, once considered the party’s strongholds, could portend a sinister future for the Left in Kerala.

All in all, the CPI(M) became a victim of its own propaganda in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, although other factors such as the Sangh’s rapprochement with Thiyyas, promotion of subaltern deities in ‘Kavus’ (family shrines) ), and Participation in temple affairs to integrate local traditions within the broader Hindu fold was also at stake.

Will the CPI (M) be able to stop the decline by 2026? Only time will tell.

(Anand Kochukudy is a senior journalist and columnist)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author.