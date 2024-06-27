How the Biden-Trump debate will work

It is the first time that a debate has been organized so early in the race (Archive)

There will be no studio audience, which will deprive candidates of the momentum that comes from building followers. Microphones will be turned off when a candidate’s speaking time ends. Thursday night’s presidential debate won’t be business as usual.

CNN, which will host President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump for their first debate of the 2024 campaign in Atlanta, wants to avoid the chaos seen when the two men faced off in 2020.

Here are some facts about the 90-minute debate, a key moment in the race for the White House but one whose impact is difficult to predict.

Avoiding chaos

In their first war of words four years ago, Trump repeatedly interrupted the veteran Democrat, launched into long tirades and mocked his rival, who ended up yelling at one point: “Will you shut up, man?”

It was by no means the height of presidential decorum.

To curb the shenanigans, CNN established a set of rules, which both campaigns agreed to.

Among the highlights: When the candidates take the stage at the network’s studios in Atlanta at 9:00 p.m. (01:00 GMT Friday), there will be no one in the audience.

Microphones will be muted, except for the candidate who has been asked to speak. There will be two commercial breaks during the face-off between Trump, 78, and Biden, 81, the two oldest candidates in history for the White House.

Moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, both regular CNN anchors, “will use every tool at their disposal to enforce timing and ensure a civil discussion,” the network said.

Trump has the last word

Biden won the toss, allowing him to choose his position at the podium or whether he preferred to speak first or second in closing remarks.

The incumbent chose the podium to the right of the spectators and Trump opted to have the final say.

No live fact checking

CNN has not revealed the debate topics and does not plan to verify the candidates’ statements in real time, even if Trump repeats the baseless accusation that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

For Kathleen Hall Jamieson, a professor of communication at the University of Pennsylvania, “one problem with a debate involving Donald Trump is that the moderators do not verify the facts in real time, nor should they.”

“It’s very risky to try to do that and it would be detrimental to the debate if they did,” he told AFP. “The danger is that, instead of informing, a debate could increase the amount of misinformation.”

Biden and Trump will not have teleprompters and will not be allowed to bring pre-written notes on stage, though they will be provided with pen and paper. Consulting with campaign staff during commercial breaks will not be permitted.

The debate is broadcast on all networks

Both candidates rejected oversight by the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates, formed in 1987 to manage such events.

Instead, they made a direct deal with CNN. The news network, now owned by media conglomerate Warner Bros Discovery, gave its rivals the chance to broadcast the debate live in the name of public service, under certain conditions.

The screen must bear the CNN logo and external comments are prohibited.

Fox News, which regularly attacks CNN for being biased against Trump, plans to go on the air two hours before the event, with talk show hosts Jesse Watters and Sean Hannity providing pre-game information.

In the past, Hannity has called Tapper “a radical left-wing partisan talk show host posing as a journalist.”

Impact on the campaign?

The debate will undoubtedly be a key moment in the campaign, watched by tens of millions of people: a record 84 million tuned in to watch Trump’s first battle with Hillary Clinton in 2016, and 73 million watched Trump and Biden face off in 2020.

But it won’t necessarily be a turning point.

This is the first time a debate has been held so early in the race, more than four months before Election Day, and even before the candidates have been formally nominated by their respective parties.

“The concern is that the American public won’t pay much attention to the news in the summer,” Jamieson said.

“Generally, presidential debates don’t affect enough of the votes to decide the outcome of an election. But when an election is close, as this one may be, debates can play an important role.”

