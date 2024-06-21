How the 2015 paper leak caused the cancellation of the medical entrance exam

In a press conference held on Thursday, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan assured that the interests of the students affected by the paper leak will not be compromised and that none of the culprits involved in the exam fiasco will be spared. A high-level committee is being set up to probe the issue of paper leak in the NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams, both conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). More than 30 lakh candidates appeared for the two exams.

Replying to a question on whether NEET-UG would be cancelled, Pradhan added that the government should also protect the interests of meritorious students. “As far as NEET exams are concerned, we are in constant touch with the Bihar government and the Patna police will soon send us a detailed report. As per preliminary information, the errors are limited to certain regions. The government has to maintain the interests in mind also to meritorious students,” he stated.

Over the years, the various entrance exams conducted in the country have been marred by controversies of cheating and irregularities. This year, the UGC-NET exam conducted by the NTA was canceled due to inputs from the federal cybercrime unit run by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Meanwhile, investigations are underway to find the paper leak in NEET UG 2024 medical entrance exam.

Entrance medical examination canceled in 2015

A similar exam failure occurred in 2015 when the undergraduate medical entrance exam formerly called All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT) was scrapped in 2015 following reports of paper leak. The AIPMT was then conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The AIPMT was canceled after the intervention of the Supreme Court. The exam was conducted on May 3 at 1,050 centers and was canceled by the court in its June 15 verdict. The court had given CBSE four weeks’ time to re-conduct the exam and declare the result. He announced the judgment noting that the entire conduct of the AIPMT had been rendered useless due to a handful of elements trying to make undue financial gains.

The medical entrance exam was canceled after investigations suggested the questionnaire and answer keys circulated via electronic devices in 10 states. The exam was conducted in 1,065 centers in 50 cities across the country and abroad. A total of 6,32,625 candidates had registered with AIPMT in 2015. Of them, around 4,22,859 candidates downloaded the admit card.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, nearly 90 answer keys were electronically leaked to candidates in exchange of Rs 15 to Rs 20 lakh. Rohtak police arrested seven people, including two doctors and an MBBS student.

The exam conducting body, CBSE, later opposed the re-examination, saying that 6.3 lakh students cannot be forced to take the exam again when only 44 students have been found to have been involved in gaining benefits through unfair means.

The top court responded by saying that even a single entry through “illegal” means would “vitiate” the “sanctity” of the evidence.

Later, the exam was successfully conducted by the CBSE.



