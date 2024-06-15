How Stronghold seats saved the day for the BJP

The Modi Cabinet 3.0 has been sworn in and it is business as usual for the Prime Minister, who is currently in Italy for the G-7 summit. But many aspects of the 2024 electoral mandate are still falling apart. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 293 seats, the Congress-led INDIA bloc won 232 in an unexpectedly close election this time. The BJP was reduced to 240 seats from 303 in 2019, and the Congress almost doubled its numbers from 52 to 99.

The mathematics of 2024

In 2019, the BJP won 175 of the 190 direct contests against Congress with a strike rate of 92%. Instead, Congress could only win 15 of those seats, with a strike rate of 8%. This year, the two parties faced each other in 215 seats. Of them, the BJP won 153 (a drop of 22 from last time) and the Congress 62 (an increase of 47), with strike rates of 71% and 29%, respectively.

As for regional parties, in 2019, direct contests with the BJP amounted to 185, of which the BJP won 128, with a strike rate of 69%. Regional players could win 57, with a hit rate of 31%. This year, the total number of seats fell to 178. Of these, the BJP won 87 (a drop of 41) and regional parties 91 (an increase of 34), with strike rates of 49% and 51%, respectively. .

Also, of the 63 seats lost to the BJP in 2024, as many as 22 were won by the Congress and 41 by regional parties.

The seats contested by both parties this time can be broadly divided into three categories based on how many times they have been won in the three elections since 2009: strong seats (won two or three times), battleground seats, or “seats” moderate” (won only once), and difficult or “weak” seats (those that have never been won by a party).

Stronghold seats constituted majority of BJP’s tally

The BJP had 262 seats this time, of which it managed to retain 184, a success rate of 70%. Congress won 36 and other parties won seven.

In the 82 contested or “moderate” seats, the BJP had a success rate of 37%, winning 30 seats. Congress won 14 and other parties won 38.

Of the 199 difficult or “weak” seats, including those contested by allies, the BJP won 26. The Congress won 49 and other parties won 124.

Therefore, the 184 wins in stronghold seats represent three-quarters of the BJP’s total of 240. They were the ones who saved the game.

Stronghold occupies one-third of congressional count

In contrast, this time the Congress had 51 stronghold seats, of which it was able to retain 34, a success rate of 67%. The BJP won 10, while other parties won seven.

Of its 183 battleground seats, the party won 41 this time. Their success rate here was 22%. Meanwhile, the BJP won 93 seats and other parties won 49 seats.

Of the 309 seats that were “difficult” for the party – including seats that were contested by its allies – the Congress won 24. The BJP won 137 of the rest, while other parties won 148.

Therefore, the 34 victories in strong seats represent a third of the Congress total, although the party also made gains in moderate and difficult seats.

The most fascinating aspect of this election is that the Congress, which was defeated in most of the direct contests with the BJP in 2019, this time came out strong in these seats, winning almost 30% of them in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. , Haryana, Karnataka, Telangana, among others. The party’s performance has shattered the BJP’s “invincible” image and has also challenged the notion that only regional parties can defeat it.

Stronghold seats of both Congress and BJP have declined

With these results, the general classification of seats is modified. The BJP’s bastion seats (those won three or four times since 2009) have declined from 262 to 199, while those of the Congress have fallen from 51 to 38. The battleground seats (won twice) are 93 and 54 for the BJP. and Congress, respectively, while the difficult seats (won only once) are 78 and 166.

Finally, there are 173 seats for the BJP and 285 for the Congress that can be considered weak, meaning they have never been won since 2009. Most of them were allocated to allies in the last elections.

(Amitabh Tiwari is a political strategist and commentator. In his previous avatar, he was a corporate and investment banker.)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author.