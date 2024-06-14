How Rishi Sunak’s attempt to weaponize information led to a goal of its own

The second full week of the 2024 election campaign was definitely beyond satire and will likely be remembered for three things.

Firstly, this was the week Rishi Sunak went populist. His claim that Labour’s tax plans would cost households £2,000 in tax was a form of fake news. There was never any intention to be truthful about this figure; it was simply a device to forge a simple mental association between the words “tax” and “work.”

Their aim was to deceive and at the same time make it possible for Sunak to deflect any blame onto anonymous Treasury officials, who he claimed had produced the figures. He maybe he didn’t count on them calling him.

When the information is armed In this way, what matters is the repetition of the argument, rather than the credibility of the case.

This was a selective manipulation of public concerns about specific issues. “The Labor Party lies. “The labor will cost you.”

And this is the key question. Sunak “won” the debate only in the sense that it created a furor revolving around “Jobs+taxes.” The goal was never to tell the truth: it was an attempt to tap into long-standing cultural concerns about Labour’s fiscal credibility.

After the fact analysis, truth checkers, countersuits, sleaze busters, bean counters and even accusations of lying He only risked falling into the trap the Prime Minister had tried to set by perpetuating a debate over Labour’s tax policies.

Boris Johnson used humor Playing with the truth, but this was the week Sunak adopted a low blow strategy.

Failing in all directions

This was the week that will undoubtedly also be remembered for the re-entry of the most famous populist politician Has the UK ever known: Nigel Farage.

Sunak’s change in style is undoubtedly related to this development. He “Farage effect” because the Prime Minister seems to have wanted to convince him that, with opinion polls stubbornly clinging to a big Labor lead, a big dose of populist politics was the only thing that could save the day.

It was not so. By weaponizing information, Sunak appears to have achieved the political equivalent of a self-inflicted injury. His reputation as prime minister seems more diminished than strengthened. Meanwhile, Farage’s reformist party is apparently increasing in popularity to the point that some commentators have even identified the 4th of July as a “extinction event” for conservatives.

The truth of the matter, however, is that no one “won” the television debate. british democracy lost.

Which brings us to the third defining moment of the week and the point at which Sunak really paid the price for playing fast and losing with the truth: having to abandon the Anticipated D-Day Commemoration Events conduct a television interview about his behavior in the electoral debate.

Never has self-inflicted political damage seemed so serious. Could the Conservative Party leader have played into Nigel Farage’s hands better if they had tried? Given that Farage spent much of his “emergency” announcement speech two days earlier lamenting lost respect for D-dayThe answer is probably not.”

So far, this election campaign has done nothing to change popular views of politics. Sunak’s yelling and screaming in the debate, plus Starmer’s refusal to give short, blunt and simple answers to policy questions, probably served simply to confirm the public’s increasingly entrenched belief that he simply cannot be trusted. the politicians.

The problem for British politics is that it is exactly this anti-political sentiment that persuasive populist politicians are so good for inflaming and channeling for their own benefit.

The 2024 general election campaign looked decidedly dull and lifeless until Farage entered the race. He clearly recognized the advantage of highlighting this state of affairs, stating on his first day of campaigning that he would be “making things better.”

While a splash of color may make things interesting for British politics, let’s hope it doesn’t come at the cost of what is good for the health of British democracy.

(Author Matthew Flinders He is the founding director of the Sir Bernard Crick Center for the Public Understanding of Politics, University of Sheffield)

