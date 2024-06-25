How Prime Minister Narendra Modi as RSS ‘Yuva Pracharak’ withstood the Emergency, 50 years ago

Prime Minister Modi vowed to prevent such “dark days of emergency” from happening again.

New Delhi:

June 25 marks the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, a dark chapter in India’s democratic history. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reflecting on this period, continues to remind the nation of the “black mark” inflicted on democracy by the Congress.

Before taking oath as a member of the Lok Sabha on Monday, Prime Minister Modi vowed to prevent such “dark days of emergency” from happening again. He emphasized the need to safeguard democracy from any form of oppression, he published Modi Archives in X.

The history of Emergency did not begin on June 25, 1975. It was preceded by widespread student-led agitations against Congress corruption, and Gujarat was no exception.

During the 1974 Navnirman Andolan in Gujarat, Prime Minister Modi witnessed the power of students’ voices to drive change. As Yuva Pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), he was a delegate to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), where he passionately supported the youth movement.

Once the Emergency was imposed, Narendra Modi actively joined the protests. Despite maximum censorship, he and other volunteers organized meetings and disseminated underground literature.

By collaborating with senior RSS leaders like Nath Zagda and Vasant Gajendragadkar, he found innovative ways to disseminate information. He loaded materials related to the Constitution and the excesses of the Congress government on trains leaving Gujarat, ensuring that messages reached remote locations with less risk of detection.

After the RSS went underground, the Gujarat Lok Sangharsh Samiti was established. At just 25 years old, Narendra Modi quickly rose to become general secretary of the RSS.

His articles and correspondence were crucial in sustaining the revolt against the Congress government, even as key leaders of the movement were arrested under the MISA Act. Narendra Modi also reached out internationally, sending out clandestine publications to amplify global resistance.

Narendra Modi’s colleagues abroad sent photocopies of newspapers that included anti-emergency articles. He ensured that these copies were delivered to the prisons. To avoid detection, Narendra Modi adopted various disguises, sometimes as a swamiji or Sikh, effectively evading recognition.

After the emergency was lifted in 1977, Narendra Modi’s activism gained national recognition. He was appointed ‘Sambhag Pracharak’ of central and southern Gujarat, preparing RSS official papers.

In 1978, at the age of 27, Narendra Modi wrote his first book, ‘Sangharsh Ma Gujarat’, which narrates his experiences and collective resistance during the Emergency. The book, launched by then Chief Minister Babubhai Jasbhai Patel, received praise for its comprehensive and objective approach. Patel himself acknowledged the book’s “richness of information.”

Reflecting on this period, Narendra Modi described the Emergency as “aapda mein avsar” (opportunity in difficult times), which enabled him to collaborate with diverse leaders and ideologies.

He highlighted the importance of consensus in governance and stated: “A majority is required to run the government, but to run the country, consensus is of utmost importance.”

