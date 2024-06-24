How previous coalition governments elected them

The Lok Sabha will soon elect a new president. With a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led coalition government in power, with the ruling party just shy of a majority of its own, the Speaker’s election has attracted considerable attention. The office has been the focus of attention, especially when ruling parties/alliances have slimmer majorities and party divisions become the order of the day. The Speaker has a vital role when it comes to interpreting anti-defection provisions, on the one hand, and presiding over what can often be an acrimonious chamber, on the other.

This time, there were initial talks about members of the non-BJP NDA (National Democratic Alliance) coalition seeking the Speaker’s post. This rumor gradually faded away and the main non-BJP coalition parties admitted that it should be left to the BJP to have a candidate of their choice. There are reports that the ruling party is launching a formal consultation process in this regard.

It is important to record that whenever a party has won a clear majority in the Lok Sabha, the president has always been from the ruling party. The story has been slightly different each time we have had coalition governments.

From Rabi Ray to PA Sangma

In 1989, Rabi Ray of the Janata Dal became president when the National Front government led by Vice President Singh took office. In 1991, when the Congress formed a minority government, Shivraj Patil of the Congress became president. In 1998, when the BJP-led NDA came to power, Balayogi of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was elected president and re-elected in 1999. Later, when he died, the post was handed over to another BJP. Ally in the NDA: the Shiv Sena, with Manohar Joshi as spokesperson. When the UPA came to power in 2004, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), which was an ally, saw its leader Somnath Chatterjee become president. In 2009, the second UPA government saw Meira Kumar of the Congress elected president.

During the first two NDA governments led by the BJP and under the leadership of Narendra Modi, Sumitra Mahajan and Om Birla held the position.

The only time the Speaker did not come from a party or alliance that came to power after elections was in 1996. This was due to the unique political circumstances prevailing at the time of the Speaker’s election. No party had won a majority in the elections and the President had invited Atal Bihari Vajpayee to form the government. Vajpayee’s government did not have a majority and he was not interested in conducting a test before moving the confidence motion. The election of the president came first. The Opposition decided to field PA Sangma for the post of Speaker. In a strategic move, the BJP decided not to field any candidate and claimed that Sangma also had their backing. Thus, the opposition candidate was elected president unanimously.

What is the UK doing?

It is important to note that in the home of parliamentary democracy, the United Kingdom, there is a convention in the House of Commons that once someone is elected president, they renounce membership in their party. No party presents a candidate against the president in the next election and he continues as president until he decides to retire. This explains the saying “Once a speaker.” Always a speaker!’ In his famous novel, First among equalsJeffrey Archer has a character vying for the position of leader of the majority party. When he loses, he decides to retire from active politics and becomes Speaker.

The above mentioned convention has not been followed in India. Lok Sabha Speakers have become Union Ministers. Gurdial Singh Dhillon, Shivraj Patil and Balram Jakhar can be cited as examples in this regard. N. Sanjiva Reddy resigned on two different occasions (1969 and 1977) as spokesperson in order to participate in the presidential elections. He lost the first time and won the next. It is also important to note that four presidents lost Lok Sabha elections after completing their term as president. These include Baliram Bhagat (1977), Balram Jakhar (1989), Manohar Joshi (2004) and Meira Kumar (2014).

In the coming days it will become clear who will become the speaker of the Lok Sabha. This time, it seems that given the party’s dominance in the NDA, the BJP will be able to ensure its candidate holds the presidency.

(Dr. Sandeep Shastri is the National Coordinator of Lokniti Network)

