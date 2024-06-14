How Israel commandos infiltrated Gaza to rescue hostages in a daring mission

At dawn, the mission began.

New Delhi:

The Nuseirat refugee camp is located in the center of the Gaza Strip, deep in Palestinian territory. It was in one of the camp’s many markets where Hamas had held hostage Israeli Noa Argamani, a 26-year-old woman who had been dramatically captured on video pleading for her life as she was taken to Gaza. Unknown to Argamani and three other hostages in the area, Israeli commandos had infiltrated the camp to launch a daring rescue operation to free them, according to a report by the Washington Post says.

At 11 a.m. on the day of the rescue, Israeli soldiers burst into the apartment where Mrs. Argamani was being held and declared: “You are being rescued!”

The rescue mission, which also freed Almog Meir Jan, 22, Andrey Kozlov, 27, and Shlomi Ziv, 41, was marked by intense preparation and military commitment. The operation, planned for weeks, involved thousands of troops, advanced technological support and precise execution, the report said. Israeli intelligence, with help from the United States, analyzed digital data, drone images and communications interceptions to locate the hostages.

According to the report, upon confirming the location of the hostages in Nuseirat, Israeli forces built detailed models of the buildings to rehearse the rescue. According to the report, this preparation echoed the famous Operation Entebbe of 1976, a counterterrorism operation in Uganda launched in response to the hijacking of an international civilian flight operated by Air France on its route from Tel Aviv to Paris. Although the daytime timing of the attack posed greater risks, Israeli military strategists considered it the best opportunity for surprise.

At dawn, the mission began. IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and other senior security officials monitored from a command room. Special forces disguised in undercover vehicles, including a truck imitating a civilian commercial vehicle and a white Mercedes loaded with furniture, approached the target location. Eyewitnesses described the sudden eruption of gunfire as Israeli soldiers clashed with Hamas militants, the report claims.

Despite initial success in rescuing Mrs. Argamani without alerting her guards, complications arose with the other hostages. A shootout ensued, turning the covert raid into a full-blown conflict. The rescue, although it finally managed to recover the hostages, left a trail of devastation. According to Gaza health officials, more than 270 Palestinians were killed, including civilians caught in the crossfire.

The rescued hostages were eventually flown to safety, with Israeli authorities praising the success of the mission despite the high price.

Among the 251 people captured by Hamas, seven captives have been released alive by Israeli forces. Currently, there are still 116 hostages in Gaza, including 41 who the army believes are dead.

The conflict, the deadliest in Gaza’s history, began with a deadly attack by Hamas in southern Israel on October 7, resulting in 1,189 Israeli deaths and the taking of 252 hostages. Israel’s response has been relentless: Gaza’s Health Ministry reported more than 37,232 deaths, mostly civilians.