How Delhi went from extreme heat to heavy flooding, explains minister

Delhi, which suffered one of the worst heatwaves in history earlier this month, is now facing severe waterlogging with record rainfall in just 24 hours, exceeding the city’s average for the entire month of June.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city’s Safdarjung observatory recorded 228 mm of rain ending at 8:30 am today. This is the second highest rainfall ever recorded in 24 hours in June. On June 28, 1936, the city recorded 235.5 mm of rain.

The IMD, which defines very heavy rains as rainfall between 124.5 and 244.4 mm per day, announced later in the morning that the monsoon had arrived. The rain started around 3 in the morning.

The downpour caused a fatal collapse of the airport roof, disrupted flights, blocked underpasses and created nightmarish traffic jams, turning relief from the city’s heat into chaos.

“You have to understand that if 228 mm of rain falls in Delhi, the water level will take time to go down… Right now, Delhi has received more rain than the capacity of the drains. That is why we are seeing flooding in several places …,” said Atishi, Delhi’s Water Minister, whose house was flooded.

Delhi, a city of 20 million people, has not seen this much rainfall in the entire month of June in at least the last 15 years, IMD data shows.

Temperatures this summer have been close to 50 degrees Celsius in the city, with at least 40 consecutive days of temperatures at or above 40 degrees Celsius recorded till June 22, according to IMD data.

“…We have held an emergency meeting on the problem of flooding due to heavy rains. It was chaired by four ministers of the Delhi government… It was attended by all senior officials of the Delhi government. We have taken several decisions important for the coming days,” added the Delhi Minister.

The state government has also launched a WhatsApp chatbot with number 8130188222 and a helpline 1800110093 for waterlogging complaints.

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena also held a meeting and asked officials to set up an emergency control room for waterlogging complaints. The control room would be manned 24×7 by senior officials.

“Due to climate change, there will be more extreme rainfall, which means more rain in fewer days and hours of rain,” Sunita Narain, director general of the research body Center for Science and Environment, said in a post of recent video. .

