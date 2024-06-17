How Congress can boost Lok Sabha results momentum

Congress, like Mark Twain, can say “rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated.” The party’s 99 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections restored the democratic balance in India, giving the main opposition party new life.

Until now, it was considered that even if the Congress won important state elections, it would not be able to make a dent in national politics. The popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cult seemed too strong to get rid of. The Lok Sabha results have broken that myth. And the Congress has gained seats not only from the South but also from the North, penetrating the strongholds of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The big question is: How can Congress now build on this momentum? Over the past 10 years, moments when the party seemed to be having a good day didn’t turn into lasting momentum. The small victories don’t seem to add up.

If Congress wants to return to power in 2029, aiming to win at least 200 seats and form a coalition, momentum is key. A year from now, 99 seats should not seem like a passing thing.

There is data to show that the Congress has done well on the route of the two Bharat Jodo Yatras. Overall, no one can deny that the two Yatras helped the Congress Party win both votes and seats by consolidating its hitherto demoralized support base.

Consistency is key

Two lessons from the Bharat Jodo Yatras should help guide the party over the next five years: national campaigns and consistency.

Instead of one- or two-day protests, it is clear that the party needs prolonged campaigns lasting weeks and months. That’s what it takes to get the message across to 140 million diverse people in this huge country, especially if the media doesn’t provide fair coverage.

This cannot wait until 2028. The Congress Party should always have a national campaign underway, regardless of how it fares or not in state elections. The national campaign should be considered to complement state campaigns, rather than suspending national campaigns when state elections are in progress.

A big national campaign each year will go a long way toward preventing anyone from saying “what’s Congress doing?” and keep a sense of opposition alive through mass connection. Ideally, this campaign should be led by Rahul Gandhi, even if it is not as grueling as that of the first Bharat Jodo Yatra. Gandhi’s participation ensured that the party’s rank and file gave their best to the Yatra, keeping aside factional differences.

State battles

And then there are the state elections.

One obvious way to ensure momentum is to focus on winning as many state elections as possible. The immediate focus will be on Maharashtra, Haryana, Delhi and Jharkhand. The Congress has done so well in the first two that it would seem that the party has a good chance of ending up on the treasury benches in both states.

However, a chastened BJP will do everything possible to avoid losing Maharashtra and Haryana. Therefore, Congress must be careful about assuming that the two states are already in: overconfidence leads to errors.

In Haryana, the party will have to ensure that it presents a united house and not give the impression that the Congress is just a Jat front. Addressing factionalism in the party is key. The Congress campaign in Haryana has to anticipate an anti-Jat consolidation.

Uddhav for CM

In Maharashtra, Congress has surprised everyone by emerging as the largest party. This risks the local unit in Maharashtra attempting to dictate terms to Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, whose units have done reasonably well in the face of insurmountable challenges. The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra would do well to clearly announce a common minimum program with Uddhav Thackeray as its chief ministerial candidate. The Congress unit in Maharashtra should aim to once again be the largest party in the state assembly elections.

In Delhi, the party must force the AAP to clarify whether it wants an alliance or not. If the AAP keeps the Congress in suspense, the Congress will not be able to act either in anti-incumbency mode or in alliance mode. If CM Arvind Kejriwal is not granted bail, the February 2025 elections in Delhi will be unpredictable. The situation leaves room for the Delhi State Congress to reinvent itself.

The lesson of Rajasthan

Ashok Gehlot’s revolutionary welfare schemes in Rajasthan meant that the BJP could only win about 120 seats in the Rajasthan assembly elections in 2023, as opposed to the 150 seats the party had hoped for. In any case, governments in the state alternate every five years, but a landslide victory like the one in Madhya Pradesh for the BJP in Rajasthan would not have allowed a situation in which the Congress could win a surprise 12 seats in the state of Lok Sabha.

The lesson from Rajasthan is not to limit the vision to the immediate elections, but to strategize for the next two or three election cycles. That’s what Congress needs to do to maintain momentum, both nationally and in state elections.

(The author is co-founder of DesignBoxed)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author.