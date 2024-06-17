‘How can ICC allow this?’: Bangladesh stars criticized for allegedly receiving ‘unfair’ help from DRS against Nepal in World T20

The T20 World Cup 2024 witnessed a controversial moment during Monday’s Bangladesh vs Nepal match, which involved a controversial DRS call. Bangladesh successfully defended 106, the lowest total ever defended in the Men’s T20 World Cup, to beat Nepal by 21 runs on Monday at the Arnos Vale Ground, sealing progression to the Super Eight stage of the tournament. Batting first, Bangladesh were tied on 106. But Tanzim Hasan Sakib overcame Nepal’s top order and Mustafizur Rahman’s death bowling masterclass helped Bangladesh achieve the lowest successful defense in a men’s T20 World Cup.

The controversial moment occurred when Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Jaker Ali were at the crease in the 14th over. The first one received LBW from Sandeep Lamicchane. Sakib even walked towards the pavilion. At that point, the footage showed that Jake, who was not punching, was looking in a particular direction. And suddenly, he asked Sakib to opt for DRS with less than a second left on the review timer.

The DRS call was criticized on social media with some users asking “how can the ICC allow this?” in a T20 World Cup.

When Tanzim was out for LBW, Bangladeshi player Jaker, who was not a striker, went to the locker room to ask for help during the DRS call. How is @ICC able to allow this? Not even the referee knows about this. Even after the allotted time has passed, the third referee is still used. pic.twitter.com/wQXbRzJn5V — (@VK50th) June 17, 2024

After suffering a 21-run defeat against Bangladesh, Nepal captain Rohit Paudel admitted that losing four wickets in the powerplay put his team under a lot of pressure, but they fought back well in their final ICC World Cup match. T20.

Bangladesh defeated Nepal by 21 runs at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St. Vincent, defending the lowest score (106) in the history of the major event.

The captain praised his players for their excellent performance against Bangladesh and admitted that the batsmen needed to play well. Paudel said that they need to improve as a batting unit and evaluate the wicket much better and added that the team has a lot of potential and hopes to do better in the future.

“As a bowling unit, we bowled very well. We could have done better with the bat. The top order could have batted harder. Bangladesh bowled very well with the new ball. Losing 4 wickets in the powerplay put us under a lot of pressure. They always challenged us, they bowled very well in the powerplay. As a batting unit we need to step up, we need to know where to score runs and how to assess the conditions,” Paudel said in a post-match presentation.

With IANS and ANI inputs