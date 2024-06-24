How can Afghanistan, Australia and Bangladesh qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup after India’s victory? All scenarios

The T20 World Cup semi-final race in Group 1 has become really interesting. India became the first team from the group to enter the semi-finals by beating Mitchell March-led Australia by 24 runs on Monday. However, the other three teams in the group are not eliminated. The points table is as follows: India (6 points, 3 games, NRR +2.017), Australia (2 points, 3 games, NRR -0.331), Afghanistan (2 points, 2 games, NRR -0.650), Bangladesh (0 points, 2 games, NRR -2,489).

Now, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Australia can qualify for the semi-finals. The following are the scenarios:

1. Afghanistan can reach the semi-finals with a victory over Bangladesh. In this way they will reach 4 points and will be the second team from Group 1 of Super 8 to reach the semifinals.

2. Australia can enter the semi-finals only if Afghanistan loses to Bangladesh with a margin of less than 61 runs (taking the first innings total as 160) or outside of 13 overs.

3. Bangladesh can reach the semi-finals only if they beat Afghanistan by a huge margin (by 61 runs if they score 160 or chase the target in 13 overs).

Talking about Monday’s match that Australia lost, India rode on captain Rohit Sharma’s brilliant 41-ball 92 to beat Australia by 24 runs in their final Super Eights match and qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

Batting first, Rohit fired on all cylinders and hit as many as eight sixes and seven fours during his sizzling knock, which propelled India to a commanding 205 for five.

In response, Australia were restricted to 181 for seven of the stipulated 20 overs. Travis Head was Australia’s top scorer with 76 off 43 balls.

Among the Indian bowlers, Kuldeep Yadav (2/24) performed brilliantly in the mid overs while Arshdeep Singh finished with figures of 3/37.

Earlier, unfazed by Virat Kohli’s early dismissal, Rohit chased pacer Mitchell Starc and hit him for 29 runs in his second over, setting the tone for India.

Starc, who was taken to the cleaners by Rohit, returned to see off the Indian captain and give some relief to the Australian camp.

But Suryakumar Yadav (31 off 16 balls) and Shivam Dube (28 off 22) kept pace with their big hits before Hardik Pandya (27 off 17) ended India’s innings in style.

With PTI inputs