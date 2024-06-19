How American companies are fighting mouse jigglers and other tools to fake work

Multiple surveys in the US show that the demand for employee tracking software.

A U.S. banking giant fired more than a dozen employees for “faking keyboard activity,” highlighting a battle within productivity-obsessed U.S. companies to tame a culture of faking work with gadgets like shakers. mouse.

The Wells Fargo layoffs come as employers use sophisticated tools, popularly called “tattleware” or “bossware,” on company-issued devices to monitor productivity in the era of hybrid work that took off after the COVID-19 pandemic. .

Some workers seek to outsmart them with tools like moving the mouse, which simulate cursor movement, preventing their devices from going into sleep mode and making them appear active when they may actually be taking a nap or doing laundry.

The game of cat and mouse (no pun intended) has sparked a broader debate in corporate America about whether screen time and keyboard clicks are effective yardsticks for measuring productivity amid a boom in remote work.

Well Fargo workers were fired last month following an investigation into allegations involving “simulation of keyboard activity creating the impression of active work,” Bloomberg reported, citing the company’s disclosures to financial regulators.

Wells Fargo “holds its employees to the highest standards and does not tolerate unethical behavior,” the company said in a statement, without elaborating.

‘Theater of productivity’

Multiple surveys in the United States show that demand for employee monitoring software – systems that track activity through desktop monitoring, keystroke tracking, and even GPS location – has skyrocketed since the pandemic.

A Florida-based social media marketing company, according to Harvard Business Review (HBR), installed software on employees’ devices that took screenshots of their desktop every 10 minutes.

This surveillance has given rise to what HR professionals call “productivity theater,” in which some employees try to project that they are busy without doing anything constructive.

A series of “tutorials” on platforms like TikTok and YouTube even teach how to appear busy on computer screens, which typically fade to black after a few minutes of inactivity.

These include fake PowerPoint techniques for “when you need to take an afternoon nap.”

“Just hit ‘slideshow’ and you’re done,” Sho Dewan, an influencer who identifies himself as a “former recruiter who shares HR secrets,” said in a TikTok video that has garnered millions of views.

The device will remain “active” while the presentation is taking place, he said, giving a thumbs up to a slide that read: “Really important business meeting.”

Among the hundreds of comments beneath the video, one viewer joked: “At one point I taped a mouse to an oscillating fan. Why couldn’t I have found (this) sooner?”

“Seriously counterproductive”

Another trick seen in the tutorials is to open a notes application and place a lock on any letter on the keyboard. This way, the worker appears active to tracking devices as the page fills with row after row of the same letter.

But the most popular trick seems to be the use of mouse-moving devices, widely available on Amazon for as little as $11.

“Press the button when you get up from your desk and the cursor will move randomly across the screen… for hours, if necessary!” read a product review on Amazon.

But there remains a serious risk of being discovered.

In a viral Reddit post titled “My manager caught me with a mouse jiggler,” one employee noted that the transgression was the “last straw” after he excused himself from several meetings citing “power outages” and “thunderstorms.”

He noted that he had installed a software-based jiggler, leading some readers to suggest using “undetectable” physical devices.

HR professionals warn of the dangers of surveilling employees and confusing keyboard activity with productivity.

A survey cited by HBR suggested that secretly monitoring employees can “seriously counterproductive.”

“We found that supervised employees were substantially more likely to take unauthorized breaks, ignore instructions, damage workplace property, steal office equipment, and work at a slow pace on purpose,” the HBR report says.

AJ Mizes, chief executive of consulting firm Human Reach, said the use of mouse jigglers demonstrated a “work culture driven by metrics rather than meaningful productivity and human connection.”

“There has been an increasingly worrying trend of excessive surveillance in American companies,” Mizes told AFP.

“Rather than fostering innovation and trust, this surveillance approach will only push employees to find additional ways to appear busy.”

