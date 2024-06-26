How a tech employee planned and executed the murder of his former boss in the US

Tyrese Haspil (left) killed his boss Fahim Saleh in 2020

Tyrese Haspil, a former assistant to technology mogul Fahim Saleh, has been found guilty of murdering his former boss in his Manhattan apartment in 2020. Prosecutors said Tyrese Haspil killed his former boss to cover up the theft of $400,000 from the 33-year-old businessman. years. old businessman.

Mr. Saleh was a successful technology entrepreneur and the CEO of Gokada, a scooter startup based in Nigeria.

The 25-year-old was found. guilty on multiple charges, including first-degree murder, grand larceny, robbery, tampering with physical evidence, and concealment of a human corpse. He faces 25 years to life in prison and will be sentenced on September 10.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said: “Tyrese Haspil tragically ended the life of Mr. Saleh, a man who came from a close-knit immigrant family and followed his passions to become a successful businessman. I hope that the accountability arising from today’s verdict can provide some comfort to Mr. Saleh’s loved ones as they continue to mourn the loss of him.”

Saleh was found murdered in his $2.4 million seventh-floor condo on East Houston Street, the New York Post.

Planning the murder

Tyrese Haspil’s plan to steal from his former boss, Fahim Saleh, began in 2018, but it wasn’t until July 2020 that his plan turned deadly. He embezzled money from Saleh’s companies to buy lavish gifts for his girlfriend, the NYT reported.

Haspil created a fake corporate entity and bank account to funnel the stolen money. When Saleh discovered the theft in January 2020, Haspil agreed to a payment plan but continued to steal more money through a fraudulent PayPal account.

Worried that Saleh would discover the most lucrative robbery, Haspil began plotting to kill him.

Tyrese Haspil’s online activity showed he searched for “Fahim Saleh” and “New York tech CEO murder,” as well as “dismembered body” and “human neck anatomy.” He also searched for construction plans and trash bags for contractors, guns and cleaning supplies, according to the NYT.

Haspil also tracked Saleh’s whereabouts on social media and bought clothes to hide his identity.

Execution of the murder.

On July 13, 2020, Tyrese Haspil entered an elevator with Saleh at the latter’s apartment building wearing a dark plastic face shield, baseball cap, and sunglasses. Saleh, unaware of the impending danger, joked with Haspil about taking Covid precautions seriously. However, as soon as the elevator doors opened, Haspil’s behavior turned deadly.

According to his testimony, Tyrese Haspil shot Fahim Saleh in the back, rendering him motionless, and then pulled out a knife. With a targeted blow, Haspil aimed for Saleh’s neck, dealing him a fatal blow, the NYT reported.

He then left the apartment and returned the next day to dismember Mr. Saleh’s body with a chainsaw. He stuffed the body parts into plastic bags, which were later found scattered around the apartment.

However, before completing the task, he went out again to buy a battery charger, and it was during that time that Fahim Saleh’s cousin discovered the scene when he went to check on him.

Tyrese Haspil was arrested four days later at an Airbnb he booked for his girlfriend’s birthday celebration.

His public defenders argued that he murdered his former boss out of “extreme emotional disturbance” and “unconditional love” for his girlfriend. He feared she would leave him if he discovered he had been embezzling money from his boss, according to reports.