How a Haryana woman’s affair with a coach led to the murder of the businessman’s husband

Vinod Bharara is known to have had frequent arguments with Nidhi after finding out about their affair.

Chandīgarh:

Three years after a businessman was shot dead in Haryana’s Panipat, a WhatsApp message and the keen eyesight of a police officer have unearthed a shady murder allegedly planned by the victim’s wife.

Vinod Bharara was shot dead in his home on December 15, 2021. The shooter was Dev Sunar, a truck driver involved in an accident that left Vinod seriously injured. At the time of arrest, Dev Sunar had told the police that he shot Vinod dead because he had refused an out-of-court settlement in the accident case.

The victim was dead, the shooter was in prison and the case was in cold storage. And then, a WhatsApp message appeared on district police chief and IPS officer Ajit Singh Shekhawat’s phone. The message urged the police officer to investigate the matter again and raised suspicions that someone very close to Vinod planned his murder. Police found that the message was sent by Vinod’s brother Pramod, who resides in Australia. When the officer closely examined the files, he sensed something was wrong.

“When I studied the case, I wondered why someone would kill another man just because he had refused to solve an accident case. A reckless driving case does not carry a severe penalty and the accused are usually granted bail, but the punishment for murder is much more serious,” the officer explained.

The senior officer asked Deepak Kumar of the Criminal Investigation Agency of Haryana police to look into the case again. When the police investigated this angle, he found out that Dev Sunar was close to Sumit, a gym trainer who knew Vinod Bharara’s wife Nidhi well. Police zeroed in on the suspects and questioned them, and their statements provided the missing pieces of the puzzle.

A murderous affair

Nidhi Bharara, wife of Vinod Bharara and mother of his daughter, met Sumit at a gym she frequented. The two got closer and an adventure began. Vinod reportedly found out about this and confronted his wife, leading to frequent arguments at home. The businessman also confronted Sumit and asked him to stay away from her wife. As the altercations continued, Nidhi and Sumit allegedly conspired to kill Vinod, the investigation found.

A failed attempt and a plan B

During interrogation, Sumit told the police that they approached Dev Sunar, a truck driver from Punjab, to carry out the murder. The truck driver was offered Rs 10 lakh in cash. He accepted. A van was then arranged and Sunar rammed this vehicle into Vinod’s car on January 5, 2021. Vinod suffered serious injuries but survived. Nidhi and Sumit, frustrated with the failure, activated plan B. Sunar visited Vinod’s house and asked him to solve the accident case. He refused and Sunar shot him dead. The investigation also found that days after Vinod’s murder, Sumit and Nidhi embarked on a trip to Manali. According to media reports, she also sent her children to stay with her uncle in Australia.

The big reveal

Connecting the dots, the police detained Nidhi and Sumit and questioned them about their findings. They both admitted to the crime. It also came to light that Nidhi was paying Dev Sunar’s legal and domestic expenses with the insurance payout he received after Vinod’s death. In fact, she had also withdrawn her testimony as the main witness to the murder of her husband. This would seriously weaken the case. With Nidhi and Sumit’s role in the murder clear, the two were arrested and produced before the court. Now they are in jail.