How a former president helped traffic $10 billion worth of cocaine into the US

Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández was sentenced Wednesday to 45 years in prison in the United States and an $8 million fine for his role in drug trafficking. US prosecutors accused him of running a “narco-state” that smuggled more than 400 tons of South American cocaine into the United States while he was president from 2014 to 2022.

U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel said Hernandez provided police and military support and helped ship $10 billion worth of drugs into the United States.

Hernandez, 55, was convicted of federal drug and weapons charges in March. He was found guilty in U.S. federal court on three counts, including cocaine importation and weapons offenses.

Prosecutors said he built his political career on bribes from traffickers and shielded them from extradition and prosecution.

Early participation

Juan Orlando Hernández’s involvement in drug trafficking dates back to at least 2004, when he was a congressman in Honduras.

He allegedly accepted bribes from drug traffickers in Honduras, Mexico and beyond in exchange for political favors and protection, a man said. Press release by the United States Department of Justice.

Rise to power

As Hernández’s political career progressed, so did his involvement in drug trafficking. He became president of Honduras in 2014 and used his office to expand his drug empire. He allegedly worked with some of the world’s biggest drug traffickers, including the Sinaloa Cartel, to transport tons of cocaine through Honduras and into the United States.

Abuse of power

Juan Orlando Hernández presented himself in public as a defender against drug trafficking, but in reality he colluded and protected the interests of the drug traffickers who supported him.

He selectively supported extraditions, allowing certain drug traffickers to remain in Honduras while others were extradited to the United States. Hernández also used Honduran institutions, including the police and military, to protect his drug trafficking operation, according to the press release.

Violence and murder

Hernández’s drug trafficking empire was reportedly responsible for more than 130 murders, including the murders of rival traffickers and those who threatened his operation. His brother, Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernández, was also involved in drug trafficking and was convicted in the United States for cocaine trafficking. Many others disappeared or were tortured; His fate is unknown.

Prayer

Hernandez was found guilty of three counts of importing cocaine into the United States (10 years to life in prison), use of machine guns and destructive devices in drug trafficking (an additional 30 years in prison), and conspiracy to use and carry machine guns and destructive devices in drug trafficking (up to life in prison).