How 4 Engineers Leaked Review Officer Recruitment Exam Document in UP

Six people have been arrested and investigations continue.

Lucknow:

Amid furor over alleged paper leak in NEET medical entrance exam, police investigation reveals extensive conspiracy and planning in another leaked exam. The qualifying exams for the post of Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer in Uttar Pradesh, held on February 11, were canceled amid allegations of paper leak.

When allegations arose that the questions had been leaked, the administration strongly denied it. “There was no leakage of paper. I deny it completely. There was negligence on the part of the center supervisor who opened a packet of examination question papers in the control room instead of the examination hall,” the Ghazipur district magistrate said. , Aryaka Akhauri. Four months later, she was proven wrong. Her research had not covered the meticulous plan, devised in part at a printing press in Bhopal, 950 kilometers away.

More than 10 Lakh students appeared for the exam which was cancelled.

The investigation

Investigations revealed that the exam leak took place at Bishop Johnson Girl’s Secondary and College School in Prayagraj. A special task force later discovered that the paper had also leaked from the printing press. At the center of the breach were four engineers: Rajiv Nayan Mishra, Sunil Raghuvanshi, Vishal Dubey and Subhash Prakash.

The second escape, at the school, occurred a few hours before the exam, sources said. Arpit Vineet Yashwant, who was supervising the exam, took photographs of the question paper at 6.30 am on the morning of the exam. In this case, five people have been arrested, including Arpit.

Paper leak from the printing press

The first leak took place at the Bhopal printing press where the exam was printed. Rajiv Nayan Mishra, one of the masterminds behind the UP police exam leak, planned it with a printing press employee, Sunil Raghuvanshi, Vishal Dubey and Subhash Praksh. They all have engineering degrees.

Rajiv Nayan Mishra met Sunil Raghuvanshi through Vishal Dubey. Sunil Raghuvanshi and Vishal Dubey studied together in engineering college.

While Sunil worked in the printing press, Vishal and Subhash used to organize the admission of students in engineering colleges.

When Vishal realized that his classmate was working in the printing press, he informed Rajiv Mishra. They bribed Sunil Raghuvanshi to help them and give them the questionnaire in exchange for money.

When the RO/ARO questionnaire went to press, Sunil informed the others. He demanded Rs 10 lakh to give them access to the newspaper. But he had one condition: the candidates had to be forced to read the newspaper in front of him so that it did not go viral. Rajiv Mishra, Sunil Raghuvanshi and another accomplice, Subhash Prakash, agreed to the terms.

How engineers designed the leak

Investigator Amit Srivastava, a member of the special task force’s Varanasi unit, said: “All of them were engineers, they were intelligent and technically very sound. They meticulously planned the paper leak.”

Vishal Dubey had told Sunil that to identify the RO/ARO document, he needed to find two sets of documents with 140 and 40 questions respectively. He added that the questionnaire would also include questions about UP.

Sunil Raghuvanshi kept looking for an opportunity. If a questionnaire is damaged during printing, it is set aside and destroyed with a paper shredder. On February 3, Sunil was present at the printing press to repair the machine. Seeing the questionnaire in the press, he took it along with a part of the machine, pretending that he was going to fix it. He took the papers home and informed the others. The group decided that on February 8, three days before the exam, the candidates would be taken to a hotel, Komal, and shown the job for Rs 12 lakh each.

Sunil arrived at the hotel with six copies of two sets of question papers. Subhash Prakash solved the paper along with an assistant and the students had to memorize the answers. Two other accomplices, Vivek Upadhyay and Amarjeet Sharma, took the candidates to the hotel. Vivek belongs to Uttar Pradesh and Amarjeet is from Bihar, they acted as agents who organized the candidates.

Subhash Prakash himself was a candidate for the RO/ARO exam. The police found questionnaires on his phone and the serial numbers were identical to those that went viral on social media.

It turned out that Rajiv Nayan Mishra, hungry for more money, had shared images of the questionnaire with Ravi Attri, the mastermind of the UP police officer’s document leak. After this, the article went viral on social media.

Rajiv Mishra, the kingpin of this operation, had also been previously involved in other crimes. His girlfriend Shivani was also part of the operation and was dealing with money transactions, according to the police.

Six people have been arrested and investigations continue.

UP Police Constable Exam Leak

Rajiv Mishra and Ravi Attri organized a similar operation to leak the UP police constable exam, held days after the RO/ARO exam. In that, an employee of the transport company helped the masterminds prepare the questionnaires with a safe breaking expert from Bihar. Both Ravi Attri and Rajiv Mishra are in Meerut jail. In the UP police constable exam, more than 47 lakh aspirants appeared for 60,000 vacant posts. The exam was canceled following accusations of document leaks.