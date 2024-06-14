Hourly weather update between USA and Ireland: ‘Red alert’ in Florida Bad news for Pakistan’s T20 World Cup Super 8 hopes

The United States of America (USA), co-hosts of the ongoing T20 World Cup, will take on Ireland hoping to qualify for the Super 8 stage of the tournament. With India already in the Super 8 stage of Group A, the United States can join them with a win against the Irish. Pakistan, who are also in Group A, will closely follow Friday’s match in Fort Lauderhale, hoping for an Irish victory. Pakistan will also face Ireland on Sunday, but that match will be irrelevant if the United States gets the two points on Friday.

However, Fort Lauderdale has seen heavy rain and flooding in recent days, and Florida’s governor declared a “state of emergency” on Wednesday.

As for Friday’s weather forecast, Fort Lauderdale and other cities in the state of Florida are expected to remain covered in clouds.

According to Accuweather, there is about a 98 percent chance of rain in Central Broward Reginal Park on Friday. However, during game hours the probability of rain remains at 74 percent. The city will also witness some storms during the course of the day.

The city has also been placed on “Red Alert”, meaning weather conditions are likely to worsen.

In fact, the city is likely to remain covered in clouds until Thursday, June 20. Therefore, in all likelihood, all remaining matches in Fort Lauderdale will be affected by rain.

What happens if the T20 World Cup match between the United States and Ireland disappears?

In case the match is lost, both teams will get one point each and in that case, USA will join India in the Super 8, and Pakistan will return home. The United States has won two of its three matches (against Pakistan and Canada) showing discipline, sharpness and skills.

Although India beat them comprehensively in the end, the United States put up a strong fight. Shivam Dube and Suryakumar Yadav maintained their composure to see off the game for the Men in Blue.

US captain Monank Patel, Nitish Kumar, Saurabh Nethralvakar and many other stars have made their mark on the field with some eye-catching performances.

India continues to lead Group A with six points from three matches (NRR +1,137). The Rohit Sharma-led team is assured of a spot in the Super 8. The United States remains in second place with four points from three matches, but their NRR has dropped to +0.127. The only positive thing for Pakistan is that its NRR is now better than that of the United States.