Hourly weather update between India and Australia: Who will pass if rain washes out T20 WC Super 8 match?

As the T20 World Cup 2024 gears up for the mammoth contest between India and Australia, there is much more than just the bat and ball that could decide the fate of these two teams. With India on the verge of reaching the semi-finals, Australia’s campaign hangs in the balance, courtesy of their shock defeat against Afghanistan in the previous contest. On Monday, as Australia prepares for a battle for survival, the weather gods could pour cold water on its plans and pave the way for its elimination from the tournament.

According to Accuweather, heavy rain is expected in the city for almost the entire day (June 24). Rain is expected before the India vs Australia contest begins at 10:30 am local time. The skies are also not expected to open long after the match begins, making the threat of failure quite real.

The weather forecast paints a pretty grim picture, with incredibly high chances of rain at 70% during the day. The India vs Australia contest is not expected to be a full over-40s game by any means, with the most likely outcome being a scaled-down encounter or a complete failure.

Hourly weather report between India and Australia, Saint Lucia:

9:00 am (6:30 pm IST): 64% chance of rain

10:00 am (7:30 pm IST): 40% chance of rain

11:00 am (8:30 pm IST): 34% chance of rain

12:00 pm (9:30 pm IST): 37% chance of rain

1:00 pm (10:30 pm IST): 47% chance of rain

2:00 pm (11:30 pm IST): 51% chance of rain

3:00 pm (7:30 pm IST): 51% chance of rain

What happens if rain washes away the Super 8 match between India and Australia?

Group 1 of Super 8 of the World T20 is at an interesting point where all four teams can mathematically pass. India has the best chances due to its 100% record so far and a healthy net run rate of +2,425. Australia is next in line with 1 win in 2 matches and an NRR of +0.233. Afghanistan (-0.65) and Bangladesh (-2.489) complete the top 4.

If rain washes away the entire India vs Australia contest, both teams will get one point each. In such a situation, India would qualify for the semi-finals, while Australia’s progression would depend on the result between Afghanistan and Bangladesh. If Bangladesh beats Afghanistan, Australia will pass. But a win in Afghanistan would knock Australia out of the semi-final race.