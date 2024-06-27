Hourly weather report between India and England Guyana: Landslide threat looms, rain likely to topple…

India are gearing up for their T20 World Cup 2024 showdown against England, the defending champions, as the two teams meet in the second semi-final of the match in Guyana on Thursday. Unlike the first semi-final between South Africa and Afghanistan, which was not interrupted by rain, heavy rain is expected in the second match in Guyana, especially after the scheduled start of the match at 10:30 am (local time). ). Rain was also witnessed in Guyana a day earlier and the same is expected during the second semi-final as well.

India vs England, hourly weather report, Guyana:

According to Accuweather, rain is expected in the area throughout the day, including early in the morning, but the showers are likely to intensify after 9:00 am local time (6:30 pm IST). The chance of rain will start reducing after 11:00 am local time (8:30 pm IST).

9:00 am (6:30 pm IST): 40% chance of rain

10:00 am (7:30 pm IST): 66% chance of rain

11:00 am (8:30 pm IST): 75% chance of rain

12:00 pm (9:30 pm IST): 49% chance of rain

1:00 pm (10:30 pm IST): 34% chance of rain

2:00 pm (11:30 pm IST): 34% chance of rain

3:00 pm (7:30 pm IST): 40% chance of rain

What happens if rain washes away the 2024 T20 World Cup semi-final between India and England?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has not kept a single day of reserve for either of the two semi-finals. But India vs England match will have approximately 4 additional hours to complete the match. A competition of 10 overs per side is essential if you want to obtain a result from the match.

In the event that either team fails to bat for 10 overs, the match will be considered abandoned. A failure would see Team India progress to the final, while England would be eliminated, as a result of the results the two teams achieved during the group stage of the campaign.