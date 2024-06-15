Homes of 11 people demolished after police find beef in refrigerator in Madhya Pradesh

Police found 150 cows tied up in the defendants’ backyards. (Figurative)

Mandala:

Houses built on government land by 11 people were demolished in Mandla, a tribal-dominated area in Madhya Pradesh, as part of the action against illegal beef trade in the state, a police officer said on Saturday.

The action was taken after a tip-off was received that a large number of cows had been kept captive for slaughter in Nainpur’s Bhainwahi area, Mandla Superintendent of Police Rajat Saklecha told PTI.

“A team was brought there and we found 150 cows tied in the backyards of the accused. Beef was recovered from the refrigerators of the houses of the 11 accused. We also found animal fat, cattle skin and bones, which were stuffed in a room,” he said.

“The local government veterinarian has confirmed that the seized meat is beef. We have also sent samples to Hyderabad for secondary DNA analysis. The houses of the 11 accused were demolished as they were on government land,” the SP.

The SP said an FIR was registered on Friday night following the recovery of the cows and beef, adding that one of the accused had been arrested while the remaining 10 were being searched.

“The 150 cows were sent to a cattle shelter. The Bhainswahi area has become a cow smuggling hub for some time now. Cow slaughter in MP is punishable with a seven-year jail term,” he added. Mr. Saklecha.

Police sources said that the criminal records of two of the accused have been collected and the process has begun to know the background of the remaining people. All of the accused are Muslims, they added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated channel.)