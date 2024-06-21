Hindujas receive more than 4 years in prison for exploiting staff at a Swiss mansion

The family denied the allegations and claimed that prosecutors wanted to “do something in Hindujas.”

A Swiss court on Friday handed jail sentences to four members of Britain’s richest family for exploiting Indian staff at their Geneva mansion.

The Hindujas, who were not present in court, were acquitted of the human trafficking charge but convicted of other charges in a shock verdict for the family whose fortune is estimated at 37 billion pounds ($47 billion).

Prakash Hinduja and his wife Kamal Hinduja received sentences of four years and six months each, while his son Ajay and his wife Namrata received four-year sentences, the presiding judge in Geneva ruled.

The cases stemmed from the family’s practice of bringing in servants from their native India and included allegations of confiscating their passports once they were flown to Switzerland.

Prosecutors argued that the Hindujas paid their staff a pittance and gave them little freedom to leave the house.

The family denied the allegations and claimed that prosecutors wanted to “do something in Hindujas.”

The Hindujas reached a confidential out-of-court settlement with the three employees who made the allegations against them.

Despite this, the prosecution decided to continue with the case due to the seriousness of the charges.

Geneva prosecutor Yves Bertossa had requested a custodial sentence of five and a half years against Prakash and Kamal Hinduja.

Both, aged 78 and 75 respectively, had been absent since the start of the trial for health reasons.

In his final speech, the prosecutor accused the family of abusing the “asymmetric situation” between a powerful employer and a vulnerable employee to save money.

Domestic staff received salaries of between 220 and 400 francs ($250 and $450) a month, far below what they could expect to earn in Switzerland.

“They are profiting from the misery of the world,” Bertossa told the court.

‘Slaves not mistreated’

But defense lawyers for the Hinduja family argued that the three plaintiffs received ample benefits, were not kept in isolation and were free to leave the villa.

“We are not dealing with abused slaves,” Nicolas Jeandin told the court.

In fact, the employees “were grateful to the Hindujas for offering them a better life,” said fellow lawyer Robert Assael.

Representing Ajay Hinduja, lawyer Yael Hayat criticized the “excessive” allegation, arguing that the trial should be a matter of “justice, not social justice.”

Namrata Hinduja’s lawyer, Romain Jordan, also called for an acquittal, saying prosecutors were trying to set an example for the family.

He argued that the prosecution had failed to mention payments made to staff in addition to their cash salaries.

“No employee was cheated out of their salary,” Assael added.

Some employees even asked for raises, which they received.

With interests in oil and gas, banking and healthcare, the Hinduja Group is present in 38 countries and employs around 200,000 people.

