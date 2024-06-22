Hindujas made staff sleep in windowless basement of Swiss mansion: report

Hinduja family members Namrata Hinduja and Ajay Hinduja arrive at the Geneva court.

Four members of Britain’s richest family, the Hindujas, were sentenced to prison by a Swiss court on Friday for exploiting Indian staff at their Geneva mansion. The relatives were accused of confiscating the workers’ passports, preventing them from leaving the village and forcing them, among other things, to work long hours for a pittance in Switzerland.

Prosecutors alleged that the Hinduja family had taken the domestic workers’ passports and told them not to leave the villa, where they slept on bunk beds in a windowless basement, according to a police report. Associated Press.

According to the indictment, the workers were expected to be available at all times, including on trips to France and Monaco, where they worked under the same conditions.

The Swiss-Indian family’s lawyer, Romain Jordan, rejected the allegations, calling them “exaggerated and biased allegations, the The New York Times reported.

The relatives were acquitted of a more serious charge of human trafficking, claiming that the workers had traveled voluntarily to Switzerland. But they were convicted of other charges in a surprising verdict for the family, whose fortune is estimated at 37 billion pounds ($47 billion).

Prakash Hinduja, 78, and his wife Kamal Hinduja, 75, received four years and six months each, while his son Ajay, 56, and his wife Namrata, 50, received four years. , ruled the presiding judge in Geneva.

Meanwhile, the family said they were “horrified” by the ruling and lodged an appeal at a higher court challenging the verdict finding them guilty of exploiting vulnerable domestic workers from India in their Geneva villa.

They were convicted of “usury” for having taken advantage of their vulnerable immigrant staff to pay them a pittance.

“The inexperience of the employees was taken advantage of,” Judge Sabina Mascotto stated in her ruling. “They had little or no education and had no knowledge of their rights.

“The motives of the accused were selfish,” he said, adding that the Hindujas were motivated “by the desire for profit.”

‘I spent more on dogs than on staff’

The prosecutor accused the Hindujas of spending “more on their dog than on their maids.” The family paid domestic staff about 325 francs ($363) a month, up to 90 percent less than the usual salary, the judge said.

They had reached a confidential out-of-court settlement with the three employees who made the accusations against them, which led them to withdraw legal action, the defense stated.

Despite this, the prosecution had decided to continue with the case due to the seriousness of the charges.

Following the verdict, the prosecutor requested an immediate arrest warrant for Ajay and Namrata Hinduja, citing a flight risk.

The judge denied this, accepting the defense argument that the family had ties to Switzerland. He noted that Kamal Hinduja was hospitalized in Monaco and the other three family members were at her bedside.

‘Employees received extensive benefits’

“We are not dealing with abused slaves,” the defense told the court.

They argued that the three employees received extensive benefits, were not kept in isolation and were free to leave the villa.

Romain Jordan had also asked for acquittal, claiming that prosecutors were trying to set an example for the family.

He argued that the prosecution had failed to mention additional payments made to staff on top of their cash salaries.

With interests in oil and gas, banking and healthcare, the Hinduja Group is present in 38 countries and employs around 200,000 people.