High Court in Pune Porsche case

Pune:

The drunk Pune teenager who killed two people, while driving his father’s Rs 2.5 crore Porsche supercar, caused the accident, but he was probably also in ‘shock’ and hence it is natural to assume that his mental faculties would have been negatively affected, Bombay said. the High Court said on Friday.

The court heard a petition from the boy’s aunt calling for his immediate release alleging that his arrest, hours after a high-speed collision with a motorcycle carrying two people, was “arbitrary and illegal.”

The aunt also argued that the police, widely criticized for appearing to protect the boy, who is the son of an influential city builder, were guilty of “abuse of process and flagrant disregard for the rule of law.”