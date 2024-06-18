High court criticizes examination body NTA in NEET queue

Many student organizations have protested the alleged irregularities of NEETs.

New Delhi:

Amid concerns over the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical colleges, the Supreme Court today came down heavily on the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the nationwide exam for applicants to medical schools.

“If there is even 0.001% negligence on the part of anyone, it must be addressed thoroughly,” the Supreme Court said.

As an agency conducting the exam, you must act fairly. If there is a mistake, say yes, this is a mistake and this is the action we are going to take. At least that inspires confidence in your performance,” the top court told the NTA.

The next hearing in the case will take place on July 8.

Last week, the NTA told the Supreme Court that grace marks given to 1,563 candidates in the NEET-UG exam would be scrapped and candidates were given the option to re-take the exam on June 23. The results of the new test will be declared. before June 30, as reported by the high court.

If any of these candidates choose not to retake the test, their previous score will be restored without the additional scores.

The results of the medical entrance examination, which was taken by 24 lakh students on May 5, were declared on June 4. Accusations of a leak of the exam soon emerged. As many as 67 students scored a perfect score of 720/720.

Several students were given grace marks supposedly to compensate for the loss of time at the exam centre.

Many student organizations have protested against the alleged irregularities of NEET, including distribution of incorrect question papers, tearing of optical mark recognition (OMR) sheets or delays in distribution of sheets.