Hemant Soren gets bail in property scam case

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren: JMM leader Soren gets bail from High Court (File).

ranchi:

The High Court has granted bail to former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. “Bail is granted. The court held: prima facie“Hemant Soren is not guilty and there is no likelihood of the petitioner committing a bailable crime,” Soren’s lawyer Arunabh Chowdhury told news agency PTI.

Since there are no other cases against him at the moment, it is possible that Soren will be released soon.

He was reportedly granted bail on payment of two sureties of Rs 50,000 each.

On January 31, the Enforcement Directorate arrested the leader of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha on charges of money laundering. The Enforcement Directorate accused him of leading a scheme to manipulate records, through fictitious transactions and forged documents, and acquire 8.86 acres of land in Ranchi worth millions of rupees.

Mr Soren has repeatedly denied the charges against him and accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of manipulating his arrest – which occurred weeks before the Lok Sabha elections – to derail the opposition.

Today’s bail order comes after last month’s setbacks.

First, Mr. Soren had been denied bail by the Ranchi special court.

The High Court then rejected a petition to quash his arrest. The court highlighted an “abundance of documents that lay the foundation for the arrest and preventive detention of the petitioner.”

Soren was also told that he couldn’t “get out of the mess he had created.”

The Supreme Court later also denied interim bail, which was sought on the grounds that Mr Soren needed to campaign for his party and the Congress-led opposition bloc INDIA in the Lok Sabha elections.

That setback meant that Hemant Soren – unlike his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested by the ED in the alleged liquor policy scam but granted interim bail by the high court – was unable to campaign.

Jharkhand leader forced to withdraw interim bail plea after tough questions over non-disclosure of facts; The focus was on Soren’s failure to reveal that the special court, which hears cases related to money laundering, had taken cognizance of the complaint against him.

At that hearing, the CEO argued that Mr Soren had tried to subvert the investigation by “misusing state machinery” and that was why he opposed his “special prayer” for interim bail to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections.

There was also confusion over an earlier – dismissed – bail petition in the High Court, which later noted a

This came after the Supreme Court issued a notice to the central agency and sought its response to an interim bail application filed before it on the grounds that the High Court was delaying delivery of its judgment.

The high court had granted Mr. Kejriwal bail to campaign for the AAP.

Hemant Soren resigned as Chief Minister on January 31, hours after the ED began a marathon interrogation session and then informed him that he would be arrested.

However, Mr Soren refused to accept the arrest notice until he left office, to avoid becoming the first sitting Chief Minister to be arrested.

