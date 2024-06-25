Hema Malini shares Mathura’s problems and dealing with monkeys is one of them

Hema Malini took oath as the Member of Parliament for Mathura on Tuesday.

New Delhi:

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini took oath as Member of Parliament from Mathura for the third consecutive time on Tuesday. Talking about the problems faced by the people of her constituency, Hema Malini said, “Mathura is a center of religious tourism and people come from all over the country. Thousands of people come here every day. It is becoming difficult to manage them.”

“We have developed the city so well that people are getting all kinds of benefits and that’s why more people are coming. So there is more pressure on us to do even better,” he added.

On other problems faced by the tourism hub, the BJP leader said, “There are problems like dealing with the monkeys, the Yamuna, and managing the crowd coming in.”

He said he supports NDA candidate Om Birla for the post of president, whose election is scheduled for Wednesday. “I want Om Birla to be elected because he was excellent and managed very well in the last five years,” he said.

Hema Malini won the Mathura constituency in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections by defeating Congress’s Mukesh Dhangar by a huge margin of 2,93,407 votes. Malini (75) polled 5,10,064 votes, while Dhangar and BSP candidate Suresh Singh received 2,16,657 and 1,88,417 votes respectively.

Hema Malini also won the seat in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

