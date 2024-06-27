Heavy rains in Delhi provide some relief from intense heat ahead of monsoon

The monsoon is expected to reach Delhi by the end of this week.

Some parts of Delhi received heavy rainfall today, easing the prevailing muggy conditions. Images shared by news agency ANI showed heavy downpour in Munirka, Sarita Vihar and other parts of the national capital and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more rain during the day.

Some parts of Delhi receive heavy rainfall, which provides relief from the heat. Images from Sarita Vihar area.

“During the next two hours, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph would occur over and adjoining areas of some places in Delhi,” the IMD said in a post on X at 7: 30am

The weather agency also predicted rain over Ghaziabad, Noida and Gurugram.

Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti (UP) for the next 2 hours.

The long-awaited rain came after Delhi and other parts of northern India witnessed weeks of intense heat waves.

Delhi had been recovering from the sweltering heat and has so far recorded nine heat wave days in June, compared to none in 2023 and 2022.

Monsoon expected to hit Delhi later this week

The monsoon could hit Delhi by the end of this week, a private weather agency predicted on Wednesday.

According to Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather Services, “The monsoon is expected to hit Delhi on June 29 or 30.”

The IMD, however, has not shared any details on when the monsoon current is likely to reach the capital.

The monsoon current usually enters the city between June 27 and 29. Last year it arrived on June 26, while the first monsoon rains of 2022 were recorded on June 30.