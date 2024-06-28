Heavy rains in Delhi-NCR, roads flooded, car submerged under flyover

Rain in Delhi: A car was seen submerged on Minto Road.

New Delhi:

Parts of Delhi-NCR received heavy rain for the second consecutive day today and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more rain during the day.

According to the IMD, rain accompanied by thunderstorms and wind speeds of 20 to 40 km/h will continue over Delhi-NCR for the next few hours.

The Safdarjung Observatory, the capital’s main weather station, recorded 148.5 mm of rain between 2:30 am and 5:30 am, IMD data showed.

The rain, which provided relief from the scorching heat, also caused flooding in several areas of the national capital.

Footage shared by news agency ANI on X showed flooded roads and heavy traffic in some parts of Delhi.

#LOOK | Delhi: Roads flooded as heavy rains continue in parts of national capital (Govindpuri Images) photo.twitter.com/9idnGwx0nb — AIN (@ANI) June 28, 2024

#LOOK | Traffic jams seen at ITO as rain continues to lash parts of Delhi pic.twitter.com/HA64Rb3xDd — AIN (@ANI) June 28, 2024

A submerged car was also seen on Minto Road.

#LOOK | A car submerged in water and roads heavily flooded due to continuous rains in Delhi (Minto Road Images) pic.twitter.com/tsE2QJYuGH — AIN (@ANI) June 28, 2024

Many people also took to their social media platforms and shared images of the waterlogging.

Earlier on Thursday, rain in Delhi brought the temperature down to 35.4 degrees Celsius. The city recorded 5.2 mm of rain from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm.

However, the rains also caused traffic jams and waterlogging in the city. Commuters in many places faced inconvenience as traffic police received several calls about waterlogging, traffic congestion and fallen trees.

Delhi had been reeling from the sweltering heat, recording nine heatwave days so far in June, compared to none in 2023 and 2022.

Monsoon to hit Delhi in next 2-3 days

Monsoon is expected to hit Delhi in the next two to three days, the IMD said on Thursday.

The IMD said in a statement that conditions are likely to become favorable for the advance of southwest monsoon in the capital over the next two to three days.

Last year, monsoon hit Delhi on June 26, according to IMD data. It arrived on June 30, 2022, July 13, 2021 and June 25, 2020.

Meanwhile, the weather agency has forecast light to moderate rainfall over Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gujarat, Vidarbha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka today.