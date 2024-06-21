‘He started chewing…’: Suryakumar Yadav reveals first reaction to Virat Kohli’s early dismissal

Indian cricket team’s star batsman Virat Kohli has been struggling to score runs in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 and things did not improve much during the Super 8 encounter against Afghanistan on Thursday. Virat started his innings well but was dismissed by Rashid Khan after scoring 24 off 24 deliveries. However, Suryakumar Yadav steadied the innings and scored a half-century to guide his team to a challenging total of 181/8 in 20 overs. During the innings break, Suryakumar spoke about how he and the rest of the dressing room reacted to another disappointing performance from Virat Kohli.

“That’s what I have practiced, I enjoy batting from (7-15 overs), that is the most difficult phase where the opposition players look to control things. I like to take control in that phase, I enjoy it. I started chewing gum harder. When he (Kohli) came out, I just backed my game and my instincts. I have played a lot of cricket with him (Rohit Sharma) and now, under him, he understands my game, so he sits back and sits back. He enjoys it. It’s a good total, let’s see what happens now,” he had said during the mid-inning talk.

Coming into the match, Suryakumar Yadav scored a brilliant half-century before Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets each to guide India to victory over Afghanistan.

“The last two years we came here and played a few T20 games. We planned a bit well. We adapted well to the conditions that were offered. We knew the class of our bowling line-up would defend this. Everyone came and did their job. That’s something which we keep talking about. The partnership of Surya and Hardik was good in the end. We know what Bumrah can do for us. It is important for us to use him wisely, wherever he plays, he is always ready to take responsibility. Looking at the opposition, we are ready to make any changes. We thought three spinners would be good, we did. “Going forward, if required, I am open to playing with three seamers,” India captain Rohit Sharma said. After the match.