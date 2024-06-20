‘He played with me, so let’s take him’: Virender Sehwag accuses Pakistan coach of ‘favouritism’

Former India opener Virender Sehwag lashed out at the Pakistani duo of Wahaz Riaz and Mohammad Amir. Wahaz, who ended his international cricketing career last year, is currently the chief selector of the Pakistan men’s national selection committee. He was appointed to the position in November. Months after Riaz took up the new role, Amir, who had also hung up his boots from international cricket, returned to the national team. Highlighting the turn of events, Sehwag questioned Riaz’s intention as head of the selection committee.

“Wahaz Riaz and Mohammad Amir are the two names who used to give their opinions on Pakistani television news channels against their national team. Now one of them is a coach and the other is in the XI. They once criticized the team and Now when they have come to power, what are they doing?” Sehwag said in Cricbuzz during an argument.

“Amir has played with me, so let’s bring him into the team,” Sehwag said while pointing at Wahab. “This cannot be done,” the former India opener said.

“Now that Ajit Agarkar is the BCCI chairman of selectors, I would say ‘Come on Viru, I will help you get back into the team’. This is not done. You have to see the future. You have become a selector, you have a job on your hands. Use it the right way, don’t do favors,” he added.

The Pakistan cricket team has come under a lot of criticism after an early exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup. The team suffered a disappointing loss to the United States and also failed to reach the target of 120 runs against India in the first round. All this together put the entire team under the scanner.

There have been rumors that the captain and players of the Pakistan cricket team could be changed after the defending champions’ poor performance in the mega T20 event.