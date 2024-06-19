Haris Rauf breaks silence on ‘Must be Indian’ comment as he attacks trolling fan at T20 World Cup

Haris Rauf is in the headlines ever since a video of the Pakistan cricket team star attacking a trolling fan went viral on Wednesday. In the video you can see that Rauf and his wife were walking along a path, when a group of people said something to them. Some of those people were wearing Pakistan t-shirts. In a viral video, Rauf even referred to the man as “Indian hi hai ye (he must be Indian).” However, the man responded by saying, “Pakistani hoon (I’m from Pakistan).”

Now, Pakistani journalist Waseem Badami has revealed that he spoke to Rauf after the incident and said the “Indian” statement was made in the heat of the moment. “I shouldn’t have made that ‘Indian’ statement. I spoke to him and he is convinced that the fan was Pakistani and what he said was in the heat of the moment. I asked him and he said, ‘Wasim bhai, he is from Pakistan. What I said was in the heat of the moment and I shouldn’t have said that,’” Badami said on ARY News.

Haris Rauf confirms that the individual who abused and mocked him was Pakistani, not Indian (via Waseem Badami)

Many Pakistani cricketers came to Haris Rauf’s rescue after a video went viral on the internet showing the pacer engaged in a heated fight with a fan. Following Pakistan’s elimination in the group stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup, a fan was caught on camera arguing with Haris Rauf, after allegedly insulting the player’s family. Rauf’s teammates Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Hasan Ali, as well as Ahmed Shehzad, took to social media to address the fans’ behavior.

Let’s keep the debate respectful and considerate with the players’ families. Let’s promote love, peace and respect for the GAME,” his teammate Hasan Ali tweeted.

Shadab Khan was firmer with his words, criticizing the behavior of fans towards cricketers.

“It is not OK to attack someone personally in the presence of their family, it is unacceptable. How would you feel if someone attacked you personally while you were with your family?” published Shadab on X.