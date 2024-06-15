Hardik Pandya and Ricky Ponting talk about family amidst the T20 World Cup. The Indian star has this to say

Before the T20 World Cup began, there was widespread speculation about the personal life of Indian cricket team star Hardik Pandya. Some reports claimed that all was not well between Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic and that they were on the verge of getting a divorce. However, none of them said anything about the rumors. Amidst this, Pandya has started performing well in the T20 World Cup. He is among the wickets and this will surely give relief to the Indian team management.

In the midst of this, Pandya had a brief meeting with Ricky Ponting, who is in the United States as an expert for the T20 World Cup. The video of the meeting was uploaded by ICC on its Youtube channel. The interaction was like this.

Hardik Pandya: “Ricky! How is everything? How is the family?”

Ricky Ponting: “They are good friends. Very good! And you?”

Hardik Pandya: “All good.”

Previously, it seemed like everything was fine when Natasa restored her wedding photos on social media platform Instagram. The rumors started when a Reddit user pointed out that Natasa archived photos from her wedding and that the actress did not attend any Mumbai Indians match in the recently concluded IPL 2024. However, with the images surfacing, many users expressed their relief. as well as delight at the development.

Meanwhile, India has qualified for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup. India captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday admitted that it was not easy playing on a newly installed two-pace pitch at the Nassau County ground and the team had to hold on till the end to claim wins in each of their three matches in the ongoing T20 World Cup. India recorded the most successful chase at the venue when they scored 111/3 in reply to USA’s 110/8 after Arshdeep Singh (4/9), Suryakumar Yadav (50 not out) and Shivam Dube (31) played key roles.

“We knew it would be difficult. Credit to us for the way we held our nerve and got that partnership. Thanks to Surya and Dube for showing maturity and helping us get through,” Rohit said after the match.

The captain seemed more relieved than happy to have cleared the first hurdle at the world meet.

“Being in the Super Eight is a big relief – playing cricket here wasn’t easy (as) it could have been anyone’s game. We had to hold on until the end in all three games. These victories will give us a lot of confidence,” he added.