Half of all adults in India are unfit and women are the most physically inactive: study

New Delhi:

Nearly 50 percent of adults in India engaged in insufficient levels of physical activity in 2022, according to a study published in the journal The Lancet Global Health.

The study found that many more women in India (57 percent) were insufficiently physically active, compared to men (42 percent), in line with trends across the South Asian region.

Insufficient levels of physical activity among women in the region were, on average, 14 percent higher than those of men, it said.

The South Asia region also ranked second in terms of insufficiently physically active adults after the high-income Asia Pacific region, said an international team of researchers, including those from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Globally, the authors found that about a third of adults (31.3 percent) were insufficiently physically active, defined as not engaging in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week or 75 minutes of daily physical activity. vigorous intensity per week. .

They found this was a five percent increase from the 26.4 percent of adults worldwide who did not get enough physical activity in 2010, and if 2010-2022 trends continued, the authors said the global goal of improve participation in physical activity by 15 percent. cent would not be achieved.

In India, just over 22 percent of adults were getting insufficient physical activity in 2000, while in 2010, about 34 percent of adults were getting insufficient physical activity, the researchers found.

They projected that by 2030, 60 percent of adults could perform insufficient physical activity if current trends continue.

For the study, researchers analyzed physical activity data reported by adults (at least 18 years old) in population-based surveys to estimate the number of adults who engaged in insufficient physical activity in 197 countries and territories between 2000 and 2022.

The team also found that around the world, older adults, both men and women, aged 60 and older, were increasingly getting insufficient physical activity.

Physical inactivity is known to increase the risk of developing non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease. According to the WHO, increasing levels of physical activity, together with an increasingly sedentary lifestyle, are contributing to the increase in cases of these diseases and overloading health systems around the world.

A 2023 Indian Council of Medical Research-India Diabetes (ICMR-INDIAB) study, published in the journal The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology, estimated that 101 million people in India were diabetic in 2021, and around 315 million had hypertension. same year.

Additionally, an estimated 254 million are obese and 185 million have high levels of LDL, or “bad” cholesterol, according to the study.

