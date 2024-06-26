Half-closed windows and abandoned scooters at NEET paper leak accused’s house

NEET paper leak: accused Iranna Kongalwar’s house in Maharashtra’s Latur.

Mumbai:

A half-closed house with lights and fans on (in a posh housing society in Latur, Maharashtra) and two scooters parked haphazardly is all that can be seen at Iranna Kongalwar’s house, one of the many identified by the police agencies investigating the leak. of NEET-UG question papers.

NDTV visited the house on Wednesday but from the way some lights were still on and some windows open, while others were closed, it seemed Kongalwar and his family left in a hurry.

Images from the housing complex paint a pleasant picture: a wide driveway with red tiles and abundant greenery, and a row of neatly whitewashed houses with cars and bicycles parked next to each.

House number 19, Kongalwar’s home, has a well-maintained front yard, but the flickering light above the front door, still on in broad daylight, is the first clue that no one is home.

To the right is a row of potted plants, two scooters (a white Hero Pleasure and a black Honda Activa) parked outside and a bicycle leaning against the corner wall.

Next to the door is a shoe rack full of slippers and slippers. A pair, in black leather, leans against the front steps.

The front window is open, and beyond the grate lies a dingy interior, enlivened only by a dull pink wall on the other side.

During the entire NDTV visit there did not appear to be any movement from inside the house.

In fact, a neighbor told NDTV that Kongalwar and his family – his wife, son and two daughters, one of whom failed the NEET, the medical entrance exam, three times – fled on Saturday evening. tomorrow.

Kongalwar, a teacher at a high school in Nanded, about 130 kilometers from Latur, was named in a complaint filed by the local police on Monday. He faces charges of entrapment and criminal conspiracy.

Police have identified two others: Sanjay Tukaram Jadhav and Jalil Umarkhan Pathan.

Like Kongalwar, they were teachers who ran training centres; his was in Latur.

Police found NEET admit cards and recovered WhatsApp chats from their phones; they had been in touch with students and a Delhi agent who helped contact those willing to pay for “success” in the exams.

Across the country, the CBI is leading a wide-ranging probe into the leaked question papers for both NEET-UG and UGC-NET, which decide faculty appointments in universities.

Multiple arrests have been made in connection with this case, starting with the four in Bihar, including Anurag Yadav, one of the NEET candidates whose scorecard revealed the entire story.

Yadav, who was training at the Kota training center in Rajasthan, scored just 185 out of 720.

But a look at the individual subject scores turned up a strange discrepancy; He scored an 85.8th percentile in physics and a 51st percentile in biology, but his chemistry was only a fifth percentile. The 22-year-old confessed to having received the questions a day earlier, but apparently did not have time to memorize all the answers.

Others arrested include Saneev Mukhiya from Bihar, who appears to be the mastermind.

He allegedly ran a ‘solver gang’ with Ravi Attri, who was arrested in a different case, one related to the leak of a question paper for the Uttar Pradesh police constable exam.

On Saturday, the CBI was tasked with conducting an overall investigation into the NEET paper leak case.

The newly elected BJP coalition government, which is bracing for a fierce opposition attack when the first session of Parliament begins, has promised to protect the interests of students.

The government has also put in place a strict law that aims to curb malpractices and irregularities in contests. A maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine of up to Rs 1 million for violators are some of the harsh measures provided under the law.

Controversy erupted after an unusually high number of students scored a perfect score of 720 in the NEET-UG exam. Initially attributed to grace marks due to a faulty question and logistical problems, later investigations suggested that the exam had been leaked to selected candidates a day before the exam.

