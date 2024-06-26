Gulbadin Naib faces ban for ‘faking injury’ in thrilling T20 World Cup match in Afghanistan? This is what the ICC rule says

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match saw a controversial moment, when Afghanistan’s Gulbadin Naib fell to the ground), apparently due to an injury. Naib, who was playing at the slip cordon, complained of cramps during the 12th delivery by spinner Noor Ahmad, after Trott was seen on camera asking his players to slow down as Bangladesh had fallen behind in the Duckworth-Lewis pair score in the rain. -Hit the Super 8 crash.

The match suffered frequent interruptions due to rain and Bangladesh, at the time, were 81 for 7, two runs behind on the DLS par score in a revised chase of 114 in 19 overs. The Afghans ultimately prevailed by eight runs to enter their first World Cup semi-final.

“The coach sends a message to say slow down, slow down and the first slip just falls to the ground unnecessarily. That’s unacceptable. It went off anyway. I understand it could have gone off anyway because of the rain,” said Simon Doull while comments.

Zimbabwean commentator Pommie Mbangwa joked: “Oscar, Emmy?”

Naib received treatment and was carried off the field by his teammate Naveen-ul-Haq and a support staff when it started raining again and the players ran towards the dugout.

“Kabi khushi kabi gham main huta hai (It happens sometimes when you are happy or when you are sad). Hamstring,” Naib later said in a post on X, peppered with laughing emojis.

So can Naib be banned if he faked an injury?

Under the ICC Code of Conduct, “wasting time” is considered a level 1 or 2 violation under Article 2.10.7. For Level 1 violation, the maximum punishment is a fine of 100% of the match fee and two suspension points. If a player is given four suspension points in a year, he can be suspended for one Test match or two ODIs or T20Is.

Furthermore, according to Article 41.9 of the ICC playing conditions for T20Is, time-wasting technique by a bowler or a fielder can be penalized with a five-run penalty. The umpire has the authority to do so, but in the T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh, no such thing happened.

There is provision for post-match investigation if time-wasting is deemed to have been deliberate. “If the umpires believe that the act of time-wasting was deliberate or repetitive, they may make a report under the ICC Code of Conduct. In such circumstances, the Captain and/or any individual member of the fielding team responsible for the time-wasting will be charged,” according to the ICC’s playing conditions.

No such news has come out so far and the match officials and the ICC are launching an investigation against Naib. Moreover, Naib has said that he was facing injury problems, making it difficult to prove that the time-wasting was deliberate.