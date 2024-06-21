Gujarat High Court lifts stay on Maharaj, Aamir Khan’s son Junai’s first film

The Gujarat High Court on Friday lifted the interim stay on the release of “Maharaj”, the debut film of Bollywood star Aamir Khan’s son Junaid, saying the film was not aimed at hurting the sentiments of any community.

The film is based on an 1862 defamation case involving Vaishnavite religious leader and social reformer Karsandas Mulji.

Some members of the Pushtimarg sect had filed a petition against its release on Netflix, alleging that it hurts religious sentiments.

The petitioners claimed that the British-era court that decided the 1862 defamation case punished the Hindu religion and made blasphemous remarks against Lord Krishna as well as certain devotional songs and hymns.

The court today noted that the film has been certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), a film certification body, and is not directed at the cult.

On June 13, the court had provisionally stayed the release of the film on the OTT platform.

Earlier, the petitioners had approached the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, asking it to take immediate steps to block the release of the film. However, it was stated that there was no response or action from the ministry.