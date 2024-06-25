Govt approaches INDIA for consensus on spokesperson: sources

The government has sent Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to build consensus on the options for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker and Deputy Speaker, sources said.

It is learned that senior BJP leaders have spoken to top opposition leaders – Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, DMK leader MK Stalin and Trinamool Congress chief , Mamata Banerjee), on this topic. Talks are also being held with key allies of the NDA, Telugu Desam Party and Janata Dal United, sources said.

The deadline to file a nomination for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker is today at 12 noon and elections, if any, will be held tomorrow. So far, all spokespersons have been elected unanimously and if an election is held, it will be the first time.

The BJP is silent on its selection for the key post, but there are rumors that Om Birla, who served as Speaker in the 17th Lok Sabha, could be reappointed. In fact, Bhartruhari Mahtab, who is the spokesperson in favor of the mandate, is also being seen as a frontrunner.

Another position that is in the spotlight is that of vice president. This position is traditionally given to the Opposition. However, the BJP had appointed its ally M Thambi Durai of the AIADMK as vice-president in 2014. Since 2019, the post has been vacant.

In both the 16th and 17th Lok Sabha, there was no opposition leader as the Congress did not have enough numbers. But this time, the opposition has performed well in the general elections, with the Congress winning 99 seats. So the party, backed by its allies in INDIA’s opposition bloc, will push for the vice president’s post.

In fact, according to Congress sources, Kharge has already made it clear to Singh that the vice president should belong to the opposition benches. The Congress chief has said that while the opposition also wants consensus, healthy traditions must be followed, sources added.